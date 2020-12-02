WEST NEWBURY -- A request from the Pentucket School District to use municipal facilities across the region to host indoor basketball games was not exactly a slam dunk when presented to selectmen on Monday. Board members were open to hearing evidence-based arguments for the proposal to tap the Page School Elementary School gymnasium for this purpose, but said ultimately they would follow the recommendations of local and state health officials. Town leaders in Groveland and Merrimac -- the other two towns in the district -- were also contacted.
“I wouldn’t want to countermand the wishes of the Board of Health,” said Selectmen Chair David Archibald. Although they want to honor these types of requests and do not want to “create ill feelings” with the public, selectmen felt spikes in positivity rates across the state and the country in recent weeks made the request inopportune.
Noting that the Pentucket Schools are not even offering regular physical education classes right now, Selectman Glenn Kemper wondered how the health agent could condone a plan for playing basketball indoors. According to Kemper, poor ventilation in the high school gym makes it an undesirable venue for basketball games these days.
Last month selectmen rejected a request from a local boy scout troop to use the Town Annex for its monthly meetings, Kemper pointed out. These are difficult calls to make -- ones best left to health and safety officials, he said, but added “we understand this is a huge part of people’s lives.” Some residents are circulating petitions to urge the board to allow the request, he said.
When Archibald floated the idea of meeting with the health agent and proponents of the request--both Kemper and colleague Rick Parker hesitated. “I don’t see a positive outcome of a public meeting,” said Parker. He felt residents would be making requests for things that selectmen would not -- or should not -- authorize. “ I don’t see it going anywhere but south very fast.”
Town Manager Angus Jennings reminded the board that the policy now in place prohibits use of municipal facilities by the public. Unfortunately, all indicators are that positivity rates for COVID-19 will continue to rise, he said.
Residents wishing to weigh in with “good evidence” on the issue either way are encouraged to send an email to Jennings, who plans to add a discussion on the topic to the board’s agenda for its meeting on Dec. 14. The health board meets next on Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m.
In other business, Kevin Bowe of the Cable Advisory Committee proposed using PEG cable access funds on a cross generational program to preserve local family histories and photographs; while resident Ann O’Sullivan raised the need to increase the Town Planner’s hours to allow for a possible affordable housing collaboration with Habitat for Humanity.
Archibald announced that a winter parking ban is now in effect. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the annual tree lighting and caroling on the training field was cancelled, , although the tree will still be lit. The deadline to submit a proposal for Community Preservation Act funding is Jan 2, 2021.
The board began the evening behind closed doors for discussion on updates on hiring open staff positions; a request for an exception from the vacation pay-it-forward policy; potential litigation; police and dispatch unions contracts; and property at 31 Dole Place.
