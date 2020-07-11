WEST NEWBURY — After successfully holding the annual Town Meeting outdoors last month, selectmen reviewed the fiscal impacts of the choices voters made and two residents offered their input as well last week.
Selectmen Chair David Archibald reported rough estimates of $1.25 million in the free cash account (or 7.6% of the town’s operating budget); $1.97 million in the capital stabilization account; and $1.67 million in the school stabilization account.
Selectmen still seemed surprised that voters rejected an opportunity to vote in a tax cut. The board proposed drawing $652,340 from the school stabilization account, to lessen the tax impact for the $146 million Pentucket Regional Middle/High School building project this year, given economic uncertainties.
Instead, voters opted for the Finance Committee’s recommendation to transfer $247,647.
“If, as many economic forecasts predict, economic fallout from the current COVID-19 pandemic stretches over a period of 18 to 24 months, tax revenues to the town, state aid, and education funding could be adversely affected for a substantial period of time, and conceivably leave town finances in far worse shape in the future than they are today,” the committee stated in its appropriation’s handbook.
Archibald noted that by a tally of 272-18, “people voted for a big tax increase.”
Selectmen received correspondence in their packet from Jennifer Costain congratulating them on the well-run Town Meeting.
“It was well organized, everyone was well informed and able to respond to questions, the folks who did check in and vote counting did a great job, the sound system was perfect and of course (Town Moderator) KC Swallow is amazing,” she wrote.
Kevin Bowe criticized some Finance Committee recommendations at recent town meetings.
“The committee has engaged in half-truths, fabrications of facts, and reckless recommendations for the town to default on its legal financial obligations,” Bowe wrote. He says the committee was disingenuous in its rationale on a request for $462,857 in CPA funds for a new playground at Page Elementary School. The committee’s vote on the warrant article was split 3 to 3. The dissenting argument cited, in part, “the advanced age and deteriorating condition of the Page School” and its need for renovation or replacement. It also noted concerns over a trajectory "in excess of $600,000" tapped from the CPA account recently.
But Bowe stressed the town already debated the elementary school’s status — and ultimately voted to pour millions into upgrades several years ago. Mentioning the need for a long-term plan including a possible replacement of the building was "designed to mislead voters," he wrote.
He also objected to the committee’s denial of a request for $85,000 in CPA funds for the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall restoration project’s debt service. A majority of the committee didn’t feel the restoration project, approved by voters in November, was the best use of CPA funds.
But Bowe contended encouraging voters to ignore their legal and fiscal obligation to pay this debt is a dereliction of the committee’s responsibility to offer sound fiscal advice. He called on members who voted against the article to resign and pointed a finger at "citizens like me and all town officials who should have known better" but remained silent.
Voters at last month’s Town Meeting approved both the playground and debt service funding.
Selectmen said they planned to discuss Bowe’s concerns in the future when the Finance Committee was present.
It’s listed as a topic for discussion at the Finance Committee meeting Monday. The meeting can be accessed via www.wnewbury.org.
