WEST NEWBURY — Selectmen meet tonight, March 16, to discuss local impacts and possible actions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but as of this past weekend, they have no plans to close down town offices.
“My opinion and my opinion only – this is the time our taxpayers need local government to be there for them. We need to be strong and make sure we take precautions needed,” said Selectman Glenn Kemper on Saturday. Chairman David Archibald and Selectman Rick Parker did not respond to requests for comment over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the Open Space Committee decided to hold its Wednesday night meeting as a teleconference. In a posting on Facebook dated March 13, Chairman John Dodge stated, “Town Counsel Mike McCarron has advised (West Newbury) boards members that the open meeting law has been amended as follows: ‘The Open Meeting Law requirements have been changed due to COVID-19 concerns. A committee may now have remote participation.’
“The group decided it would the most prudent thing to do,” Dodge said on Sunday. As late as Friday, Dodge said he was intending to post the meeting for the Town Office Building. “But it quickly became clear that meeting via teleconference was the right thing to do at this critical stage.”
Some agenda items include the Park and Recreation Commission and West Newbury Riding and Driving Club “kerfuffle” — an apparent reference to ongoing parking issues at the Pipestave Hill fields and recreation area — and a discussion on “butterflies and bees/Tree Committee.”
In additional to a potential local emergency declaration and policy adoption regarding coronavirus, selectmen will talk with the Board of Health about trash and recycling contracts and potential regional cost management strategies, review proposed Special and Annual Town Meeting warrant items, receive the Capital Improvements Committee’s report and recommendations for the upcoming spring meetings and make several appointments to the dispatch department.
Town Manager Angus Jennings is scheduled to present his proposed FY2021 operating budget, provide an update on the memorandum of understanding with Newburyport on the Middle Street Bridge project and MassWorks Grant, and an update on the Soldiers and Sailor Building restoration project. The open meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the first floor hearing room of the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St.
The Conservation Commission also meets tonight, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Conservation Office on the second floor of Town Offices. Among its agenda items is a discussion on work within the wetlands buffer zone for the new Pentucket Middle/High School building project, and tree removal by the Department of Public Works.
The Planning Board has a 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday when they are scheduled to review updates for the Page Elementary School playground project; continue a discussion of a proposed for a 4-building lot subdivision and dead end roadway at 591 Main St; and hold an informal discussion on property development off Archelaus Hill and Poor House Land. The board meets upstairs at the 1910 Building in the Planning Office.
In addition to the Pentucket School District closing until March 27, other town closings or suspension of programming this past week included the GAR Memorial Library; all public events planned by the fire department (with burn permits available online at https://epay.cityhallsystems.com); and most activities sponsored by the Council on Aging, except for Meals on Wheels, the food pantry, pedicures, congregate meal site (no Lunch Bunch) and SHINE.
The Health Board postponed a public forum on a proposed automated curbside waste and recycling program.
Regular updates and any changes to municipal services or activities are posted at www.wnewbury.org
