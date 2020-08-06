WEST NEWBURY — Selectmen rejected a request that the Pentucket Regional School Committee has yet to make regarding calls to change the high school’s controversial mascot.
Board members agreed to notify West Newbury representatives on the Pentucket committee that they have no interest in holding a referendum to gather voter input on whether to retire the Sachem mascot and choose a new, less offensive name and logo in light of concerns raised by Indigenous people from the area and their allies.
At a meeting July 29 during which the School Committee unanimously agreed to reopen a discussion of Pentucket’s mascot at a future meeting, committee member Dick Hodges suggested holding a tri-town vote to help determine the next step.
Hodges pointed out that according to the 2018 census, there were slightly fewer than 15,000 people living in the school district — made up of Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury.
Given the strong opinions on both sides of the controversy, he supported letting more than just the nine members of the committee weigh in on this decision. The committee did not discuss Hodges’ proposal in any depth at that time.
But at least one of the tri-town boards of selectmen disagreed with the Groveland representative’s idea and wants the School Committee to know about its feelings on the subject.
“I think it’s an educational decision. I think it’s a School Committee decision,” said Selectman Glenn Kemper, who raised the issue with his two colleagues at a meeting Monday. “I think it would set a bad precedent.”
“I agree with you,” said selectmen Chair David Archibald, noting that the committee shouldn’t be “handing off hard decisions” to the towns.
“It’s clearly a school issue, not a town issue,” agreed Selectman Rick Parker. “Everybody has difficult decisions to deal with.”
In other business Monday, the board announced it is meeting with representatives from the West Newbury Riding and Driving Club and the Youth League to find a solution to an annual turf tussle for use of municipal land on Pipestave Hill each fall. The meeting is scheduled for today at 6 p.m.
Kemper urged participants to come to the meeting with the intention of crafting a solution.
“We’re going to make some kind of decision. If everyone doesn’t like it a little — that means it’s a good decision,” he said. Information on accessing the session remotely is available on the selectmen’s page at www.wnewbury.org.
The board set Oct. 17 as the date for the fall Special Town Meeting, which means the special warrant must be posted by Oct. 2.
As was with the spring annual Town Meeting, the fall meeting could be held outdoors.
At its meeting Aug. 17, board members will discuss lowering the quorum for this meeting in consultation with Town Moderator Kathleen “KC” Swallow. Forty voters are now needed to take action at a special town meeting except on articles requesting $20,000 or more, where the quorum is 90 people.
In recognition of the difficulty local groups are having in finding indoor space in which to hold their meetings, selectmen agreed to waive the fee for use of the community bandstand while the declared local emergency continues.
Volunteers are still needed to fill spots on the Finance Committee, Energy Advisory Committee, Cultural Council, Cable Advisory, Historic District Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.
Any members of the zoning board who are abutters to the proposed Chapter 40B affordable housing project off Coffin Street would need to recuse themselves from the upcoming public hearing.
