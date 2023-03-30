WEST NEWBURY — The Water Department will be sending the spring bills dated April 3 and have a due date of June 6.
Those who do not receive a receive a bill are asked to contact the Water Department at 978-363-1100, ext.127.
Water bills can be paid by check and sent to the West Newbury Water Department, 381 Main St., West Newbury, MA 01985; in person at the Water Department, second floor, or dropped in the blue water payments box in the front lobby around the clock.
Bills can also be paid online at the town website (www.wnewbury.org/) and go to the "PAY BILLS" button.
Those with questions can call the Water Department or email wnwater@wnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.