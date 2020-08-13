WEST NEWBURY — Town Clerk Michael McCarron wants residents who are opting to vote by mail this fall to be aware of a drop-off box for all election materials in the vestibule of the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St.
The vestibule is open 24/7, otherwise the town offices are presently closed to the public.
Residents who prefer to cast a ballot in person for the state primary Sept. 1 can vote early at the Town Annex, 379 Main St., on these dates and times:
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 23, noon to 3 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25, Wednesday, Aug, 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to noon.
The last day to register to vote in the primary is Aug. 22. Registration will be available concurrent with early voting hours Aug. 22.
Early voting hours have not yet been set for the presidential election Nov. 3.
Early voting applications were mailed to every voter in the state.
For more information, contact McCarron at 978-363-1100, ext 110, or mmccarron@wnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.