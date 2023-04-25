Voter attendance: 270
APPROVED
ARTICLE 1: $56,384 to cover the snow and ice deficit in fiscal 2023.
ARTICLE 2: $60,180 for an inoculation treatment program for ash trees within public rights-of-way against the effects of the emerald ash borer.
ARTICLE 3: $20,000 to fund professional invasive species management on town-owned land.
ARTICLE 4: $50,000 for an engineering study related to a potential water wellfield at 31 Dole Place.
ARTICLE 5: $140,000 for the purchase of water from the City of Newburyport during the remainder of fiscal 2023 and to replenish the line items within the fiscal 2023 water operating budget that were used to pay water bills.
ARTICLE 6: $3,865 for equipment and materials to replace the current master water meter. A two-thirds vote was needed.
ARTICLE 7: $19,900 for equipment and materials for a continuous chlorine monitoring system for the Water Department. A two-thirds vote was needed.
ARTICLE 8: $7,340 for the purchase of equipment and materials for SCADA remote terminal units for the Water Department. A two-thirds vote was needed.
ARTICLE 9: $16,610 for repairs to the original Wellfield No. 1 building. A two-thirds vote was needed.
ARTICLE 10: $9,975 for cleaning of the wellheads at Wellfield No. 1.
ARTICLE 11: $30,000 for the repair or replacement of valves, hydrants, water mains, meter pits, and any other devices that are part of the town’s water distribution system.
ARTICLE 13: $25,000 for a police cruiser.
ARTICLE 14: $4,425 to purchase an ABI Infield Rascal Pro infield maintainer, or similar, for field maintenance by request of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
ARTICLE 15: $9,960 to replace and repair the soccer field fencing at Pipestave Athletic Field.
ARTICLE 16: $7,500 in matching funding for the One Stop for Growth grant awarded in fiscal 2023 for planning and zoning consulting services related to the MBTA Communities Act.
TOOK NO ACTION
ARTICLE 12: $115,000 to replace the HVAC unit at the Page Elementary School main office and entry area. The Select Board plans instead to use federal money for the project from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. West Newbury received $1.4 million in ARPA funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.