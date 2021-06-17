WEST NEWBURY -- Live music returns to West Newbury as the 2021 Community Bandstand Summer Concert Series kicks off in July. The series, which was canceled last year due to pandemic restrictions, runs on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.. The bandstand is located behind the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St. In the event of inclement weather the concert moves inside the adjacent Town Annex. All shows are free. Concert goers are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, bug spray and picnics.
Organized once again by volunteer Brian Young, the 2021 series includes eight concerts:
July 1 – Hometown favorite, Thomas Machine Works Band; Country Rock
July 8 – Way Up South; Big Sky sound
July 15 – Unnamed Colors; Original Progressive Rock/Jazz Piano Pop
July 22 – Cold Chocolate; Boston-Based Bluegrass/Americana
July 29 – AnnMarie & Marquis; Guitar/Piano Duo playing ‘Greatest Songs Ever’
Aug. 5 – The region’s own Merrimack Valley Concert Band; American Variety
Aug. 12 – The SpaceHeaters; Grateful Dead/Rolling Stones Tribute
Aug. 19 – John Curtis; Solo Acoustic
For more information visit www.wnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.