WEST NEWBURY – A local teen could be facing two felony arson counts after police say they will be issuing him a summons to appear in Newburyport Juvenile Court.
Local police and firefighters responded Sunday around 9 a.m. to reports of small fires in wooded areas near Rivercrest Drive. The fires were quickly extinguished but because the appeared suspicious a joint investigation was launched. It only took days before officials were able to determine who they believed set the fires.
"This type of behavior can result in significant damage to neighboring homes and puts our community members at risk," West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said in a statement. "We strongly urge parents and guardians to talk to their children about proper fire safety and the dangers it poses when not handled properly."
In a separate interview, Dwyer described the fires as small and quick to extinguish. But since they were near a residential area, had they not been reported quickly, the fires could have become a larger problem.
Among those participating in the investigation were local police and fire officials, the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Department of Fire Services Special Operations Unit.
"We had a really good working investigation, a job well done by everybody," Dwyer said.
Despite recent periods of rain, drought-related fires in areas of dry grass, shrub or woodland areas are still a great concern to local firefighters. Fires that burn among these conditions can take multiple days to extinguish and exhaust local resources, according to Dwyer.
Open burning is currently prohibited throughout the state and any recreational fires or fire pits may only be used for cooking purposes at this time, according to Durand.
The following tips from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services can help prevent child and youth firesetting:
Make sure homes have working smoke alarms.
Develop and practice a home escape plan.
Keep matches and lighters out of sight and out of reach of young children.
Explain that matches and lighters are tools for grown-ups.
Teach children to tell you when they see matches and lighters laying out in the open. When they do, praise them and move the matches and lighters to a safe location.
Teach children that fires, even small ones, can spread quickly.
Always use fire with care and set a good example by using matches, lighters and candles carefully.
Talk to your children about the legal consequences of firesetting.
