WEST NEWBURY — Once again, Town Meeting voters will be asked to decide the fate of the historic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall on Main Street.
The bids to restore the aging Gothic building to its former glory far exceeded the $1.5 million that voters allocated from current and future Community Preservation Act funding in 2019.
So town leaders are returning before voters with two possible options for the best permanent solution for the property at 363 Main St. The annual and spring Special Town Meetings — held outside in the parking lot behind the Town Annex, 379 Main St. — will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 14.
The annual warrant has 31 articles including a request for approval of an $18.1 million operating budget. The spending plan represents an 8.4% increase over the current year.
Of this amount, 4.5% covers nonschool increases, or 3% when new growth revenues are factored in. The increase reflects proposed staffing changes in the Finance, Public Works and public library departments that the Select Board and Finance Committee support.
“This amount is within our allowed levy limit,” the Finance Committee reports in its appropriations booklet. The overall impact on property taxes should be approximately 5.3%, or $345 more annually for a home valued at $500,000.
The failure of Groveland and Merrimac voters to approve Proposition 2½ override requests to fully fund their shares of the Pentucket Regional School District budget at town elections earlier this month means school assessments in all three district towns will decrease, although by how much will be based on a revised budget submitted by the School Committee for voter approval.
Three of the eight articles on the Special Town Meeting warrant target the Soldiers and Sailors building. Article 2 seeks to rescind a $1.25 million portion of the $1.5 million in CPA funds and associated borrowing authority that Town Meeting narrowly approved at a Special Town Meeting on Nov. 4, 2019, for repairs to the brick Civil War Memorial built in 1900. Since the bids far exceeded the budget, the unspent funds and spending authority can no longer be used to complete the project as promised.
Article 3 represents an option that a majority of the Select Board supports: to sell or lease the building with an historic preservation restriction in place. And, in anticipation of a zoning amendment at a future Town Meeting to expand the allowable uses in the area where the property is located.
This would be so the building can be used for residential and commercial mixed use. Zoning applies to the land — not the building — because land is permanent. Members David Archibald and Wendy Reed are recommending the article to voters, but Rick Parker is opposed.
“I personally think trying to sell that building is destined to fail,” Parker said during a review of the warrant with Town Moderator KC Swallow and the Finance Committee last month.
Instead, Parker favors Article 4, which calls for spending $115,000 to raze the building, stabilize and prepare the less than 10,000-square-foot site, and design and install a veterans memorial park in its place. Parker believes making the decision at the spring Town Meetings when turnout is typically larger is the right way to go.
Swallow suggested putting it as a referendum on the ballot would likely garner even broader input from the public about what to do with this landmark, which many residents cherish. She was against the idea behind Article 4, saying, “The town already has a memorial park — it’s called the Training Field.”
The annual warrant also includes several proposed amendments to town and zoning bylaws, including a new wetlands protection bylaw from the Conservation Commission that proponents say would help preserve resources, endangered wildlife and the town’s rural character.
But others feel it goes too far in restricting how many property owners can use their land and unfairly saddles them with extra financial burdens. Reed recommends adopting the new bylaw, but Parker and Archibald voted no.
The board is also split on a proposal to designate a member of the West Newbury Open Space Committee to the Community Preservation Committee but was unanimous in its support of an article to establish a municipal affordable housing trust fund bylaw.
If the warrants are approved as proposed, the free cash account would have approximately $1.24 million; the capital stabilization account, $1.95 million; and the pension stabilization account, $362,000.
