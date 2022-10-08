WEST NEWBURY — After deciding the town’s most important matters al fresco for the last five Town Meetings, voters will return to the Town Annex this month, according to local officials.
In response to COVID-19 concerns, outdoor meetings were held near the community bandstand behind the Town Annex in June and October 2020; May and October 2021; and in May.
But the Special Town Meeting slated for Oct. 24 will once again be held at the Town Annex, 379 Main St., with Town Moderator K.C. Swallow calling the meeting to order at 7 p.m.
Wearing face coverings over the nose and mouth will be optional at this indoor session. Face coverings will be available upon request.
A designated location for people who wish to have separate seating for medical reasons will be open only to those with face coverings. Voters sitting in this designated location will have full access to the proceedings, town officials say.
The Special Town Meeting will feature 15 requests on the warrant.
Town officers and committee members will have an opportunity to present reports or updates to voters under the first warrant article.
Under Article 2, the Select Board proposes to spend $250,000 to reduce the tax rate. The board also seeks a $193,909 transfer from the inclusionary housing account to the recently established affordable housing trust; and $50,000 to provide matching funding upon the award of a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant.
Town officials are asking voters to spend $8,000 to identify, map and remediate invasive species on public lands; $6,500 for preparation of a Safe Routes to Schools grant application; and $16,500 for matching funding in anticipation of receiving a Green Communities grant.
The Board of Assessors wants $30,000 to purchase and install assessing software; the Parks and Recreation Commission seeks $15,000 for upkeep and maintenance of municipal ballfields; and Town Clerk Jim Blatchford has requested $2,100 in additional funding for early voting, mail-in and Election Day staff.
The Community Preservation Committee will ask to apply $27,500 from the historical preservation reserve for a historic sites survey; and $3,000 from the same reserve for historical and site research of the Almshouse Cemetery.
Under Article 13, voters will be asked to alter the makeup of the Community Preservation Committee by eliminating a seat reserved for an at-large member from the community and replacing it with a permanent member from the Open Space Committee.
If approved, the new panel would consist of representatives from the Open Space Committee, Select Board, Conservation Commission, Planning Board, Park and Recreation Commission, Historical Commission and Housing Authority, with Town Manager Angus Jennings serving as ex officio.
The Energy and Sustainability Committee wants voters to grant the Select Board the authority to research, develop and participate in contracts to aggregate the electricity load of residents and local businesses – either independently or jointly with other municipalities. Residents and businesses would retain the ability to opt out of the collective approach.
The final warrant request pertains to an amendment to the West Newbury zoning bylaw to clarify allowable uses in Residence C Districts with a special permit.
The Select Board believes this change is needed to make it feasible to follow through with proposed plans to sell or lease the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall with a preservation restriction on the building. The draft revisions are on file and available for viewing in the town clerk’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.