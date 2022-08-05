WEST NEWBURY — Town Clerk James Blatchford recently completed his first year at the New England Municipal Clerks’ Institute and Academy.
NEMCI is an intensive professional education program designed to assist clerks in developing and maintaining the high level of administrative expertise needed for the successful operation of increasingly complex municipal governments. Population adjustments, expanding municipal responsibilities and extensive social and legislative changes have increased both the difficulty and importance of the clerk's function. Over 500 cities and towns have sent clerks to the New England Municipal Clerks' Institute and Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.