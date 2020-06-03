CONTESTED RACES

Planning Board

Timothy N. Cronin: 347 

Jon M. Johnson: 164 

Assessor

Richard A. Baker: 360

Walter Burmeister: 231

Park and Recreation commissioner (3-year term)

William “Brad” Buschur: 282

Jerrod P. Yoder: 255

Park and Recreation commissioner (1-year term)

Raymond C. Antonopoulos: 221

William “Brad” Buschur: 87

Wendy L. Willis: 294

Total votes cast: 655

Early mail-in ballots: 193

Total registered voters: 3,615

