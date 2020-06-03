CONTESTED RACES
Planning Board
Timothy N. Cronin: 347
Jon M. Johnson: 164
Assessor
Richard A. Baker: 360
Walter Burmeister: 231
Park and Recreation commissioner (3-year term)
William “Brad” Buschur: 282
Jerrod P. Yoder: 255
Park and Recreation commissioner (1-year term)
Raymond C. Antonopoulos: 221
William “Brad” Buschur: 87
Wendy L. Willis: 294
Total votes cast: 655
Early mail-in ballots: 193
Total registered voters: 3,615
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.