WEST NEWBURY — Town Manager Angus Jennings will hold a one-hour forum Wednesday, Oct. 19, to answer residents’ questions about the warrant for the Special Town Meeting later this month.
The question-and-answer session takes place from 1 to 2 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 381 Main St, and is free and open to the public.
Voters will take up 15 articles on the special warrant on Monday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. in the Town Annex, 379 Main St. Traditionally, the fall Special Town Meeting considers requests that cannot hold until the annual meeting held each spring.
Going into the Special Town Meeting, West Newbury’s certified free cash balance is $2.1 million. The state Department of Revenue recommends that a town maintain 5% of its operating budget in its free cash account. West Newbury’s budget is $18.1 million this year, meaning it should have approximately $905,994 in free cash. It also has $1.95 million in its capital stabilization account.
“... We are in a very strong financial position currently,” noted the Finance Committee in its recently published appropriations handbook. A copy of the handbook is posted at www.wnewbury.org with hard copies available in public spots around town such as the library and post office.
The range of warrant articles cover requests for the newly established affordable housing trust; the Community Preservation Committee; municipal vulnerability preparedness; new software for the assessor’s office; upkeep and maintenance of town baseball and softball diamonds; invasive species mapping; continued efforts toward improved traffic safety in the area of Route 113 near Page Elementary School and Pipestave Hill Recreation Area; additional funding for early voting, mail-in, and Election Day staff; and energy-efficient upgrades to the HVAC control system for the Council on Aging and 1910 Town Offices building. A $250,000 transfer from free cash is proposed to reduce this year's tax rate.
If all $378,100 in funding requests are approved as proposed, $1.75 million would remain in the free cash account.
Changes to town and zoning bylaws involve possible electricity aggregation; removal of an at-large member on the Community Preservation Committee, to be replaced with an Open Space Committee member; and an amendment to the Residential C District to allow for the sale or lease of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall for commercial use.
Jennings discussed the warrant with the Select Board on Monday night along with Town Moderator K.C. Swallow, town counsel Tim Zessin and members of the Finance Committee discussed the warrant with the Select Board on Monday night.
Wearing face coverings over the nose and mouth is optional at this month's indoor session of Town Meeting. Face coverings will be available upon request. A designated location that provides people who wish to access separate seating for medical reasons will be open only to those people with face coverings. People in this designated location will be given full access to the proceedings.
