WEST NEWBURY — Voters will decide 15 articles during Monday's Special Town Meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Town Annex, 379 Main St. A quorum of 40 is needed to get the meeting rolling with 90 voters needed to decide articles exceeding $20,000, according to town officials.
Town Meeting is West Newbury’s legislative body and Special Town Meeting is a chance for registered voters to make decisions about expenditures and other issues relative to the town. Moderator K.C. Swallow will once again be holding the gavel.
The posted warrant is the agenda and only issues relative to the warrant requests may be taken up at tonight’s meeting. The articles on a special warrant tend to be those that the Select Board feel can not wait to be addressed at the annual meeting the following spring.
Going into tonight’s meeting the town has a certified free cash balance of $2,128,806; and $1,955,368 in its Capital Stabilization account.
Under the first article, town officers and committees may present reports or updates to voters.
The following items will then be taken up:
ARTICLE 2. $250,000 to reduce the current year tax rate
ARTICLE 3. $193,908.55 to the Affordable Housing Trust in keeping with inclusionary bylaw
ARTICLE 4. $50,000 as matching funds for a potential Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant in the fiscal 2023 grant cycle
ARTICLE 5. $30,000 for purchasing and installing new assessing software
ARTICLE 6. $15,000 for upkeep and maintenance of town baseball and softball diamonds
ARTICLE 7. $8,000 for identifying, mapping and removing invasive species on public lands
ARTICLE 8. $6,500 for help with preparing a fiscal 2023 Safe Routes to Schools grant application (The grant could fund up to $1,500,000 in design and construction of recommended safety improvements, including new sidewalks along a portion of Route 113)
ARTICLE 9. $2,100 for additional funding for early voting, mail-in, and election day staff to handle unanticipated new state voting regulations
ARTICLE 10. $16,500 for matching funds in anticipation of a Green Communities grant in the fiscal 2023 grant cycle
ARTICLE 11. $27,500 in Community Preservation Act funds to conduct the third phase of an historic sites survey. Once completed the town can receive 50 percent reimbursement through a grant from the Massachusetts Historical Commission
ARTICLE 12. $3,000 in CPA funds for historical and site research of the Almshouse Cemetery
Non-monetary articles include
ARTICLE 13. An amendment to the Community Preservation Committee Bylaw to replace a requirement for an at-large member from the community on the CPC with a requirement for a member of the Open Space Committee instead.
ARTICLE 14. To give Select Board authority to research, develop and participate in a contract, or contracts, to aggregate the electricity load of the residents and local businesses independently, or in joint action with other municipalities. The proposal includes an opt-out provision.
ARTICLE 15. To amend the zoning bylaw to add a subsection that would redefine uses that are permitted in Residence C District with a special permit. The article is intended to facilitate the sale or long term lease of the historic Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall on Main Street to provide a pathway toward establishment of a small private business on the site. The Select Board and Planning Board approve of this change; but the Finance Committee has unanimously voted against it. The advisory panel supports the idea of repurposing the landmark neo-gothic building for reuse by a third party– as authorized at the May 2022 Town Meeting– but feel the proposed amendments are too broad.
