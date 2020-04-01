WEST NEWBURY — The annual spring Town Meeting and town elections are postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a CodeRED alert issued Tuesday afternoon, selectmen Chairman David Archibald announced that Town Moderator KC Swallow has rescheduled Town Meeting for June 1.
Voters will head to the polls June 3. The deadline to register to vote is May 22 at noon. Written requests for absentee ballots can be made online through the town’s website www.wnewbury.org.
Updates on the state of emergency and information on other municipal services available online or ways to contact town officials can be found there as well, Archibald noted.
