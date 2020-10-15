WEST NEWBURY — Concerns about a rainy weather forecast prompted Town Moderator KC Swallow to postpone the outdoor session of the fall Special Town Meeting originally scheduled for Saturday.
The forecast calls for rain in the morning with clearing skies later in the day. The meeting will instead take place Sunday at 10 a.m.
Seating will be available in the parking area next to the Community Bandstand behind the 1910 Town Office Building at 381 Main St. “to allow attendees to sit without needing to bring your own chairs or to trudge across the (playing fields),'' according to a press release Thursday from Town Manager Angus Jennings.
To ensure public health and safety, voter check-in will be closely monitored and seating will comply with social distancing guidelines. Participants must wear face masks. Proper face coverings will be available for those who do not have them and anyone who does not wear a mask must sit in a designated location.
Appropriate cleaning supplies will be available to sanitize the microphones used by anyone choosing to comment.
Voters will consider eight warrant articles on the agenda, including a series of proposed amendments that would reduce the current year’s operating budget by $234,000.
Town Meeting approval is needed for this reduction to show up on this year’s property tax bills, Jennings noted. A transfer of $80,953 from the school stabilization fund aims to offer taxpayers some relief during uncertain economic times.
In light of fiscal strains caused by the global pandemic, a second article proposes to use $220,000 in overlay account surplus to further reduce the fiscal 2021 tax rate.
A $220,000 transfer from the capital stabilization fund would purchase a new dump truck for the Public Works Department; the Board of Water Commissioners seeks $14,920 in anticipation of funds to cover potential insurance costs for the department’s newest employee; a vote to extend for one year the sunset clause on the purchase of a new Fire Department rescue vehicle; and a few amendments to the zoning bylaws governing accessory usages and congregate housing round out the agenda.
“The town's first outdoor Town Meeting in June was a big success, and we expect the same this weekend,” the press release stated. “We hope to see a lot of people at Town Meeting, the town's legislative body.”
To read the Special Town Meeting warrant, the Finance Committee’s appropriations booklet or Swallow’s declaration of postponement, visit www.wnewbury.org.
For questions, contact Jennings, Town Clerk/Counsel Michael McCarron or any member of the Board of Selectmen or Finance Committee via the town website.
