WEST NEWBURY — As the town offices reopen this week, the Select Board is investigating ways to continue providing remote access for residents who wish to keep participating in meetings from home.
The 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St., opened its doors Tuesday to welcome the public back. Visitors are asked to continue wearing face coverings in common areas and use hand sanitizer if possible.
Upon entering the building, they will review a list of COVID "self-certification" questions and are asked to postpone their visit if they answer "yes" to any of them. Residents are asked to limit their visits to only the time needed to complete the reason for being there and remain within the building’s common areas whenever possible.
Plastic shields will remain in place and the second-floor bathroom is reserved for staff use only. People dropping off payments who do not require a receipt are encouraged to use the dropboxes in the foyer.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order March 12, 2020, that allowed for greater flexibility in how public meetings were conducted under the state’s Open Meeting Law.
The Select Board declared a state of emergency March 17, 2020, and town offices were closed except to essential workers. Municipal boards and committees began meeting remotely. The Massachusetts state of emergency is scheduled to be lifted June 15, after which communities would return to holding in-person municipal meetings.
Select Board member David Archibald favors a further lessening of restrictions, noting that Boston’s Fenway Park would be at full capacity.
“We’re highly vaccinated,” he stressed. “We can’t live this way indefinitely.”
But board Chair Rick Parker pointed out that people choose to visit Fenway while the town staff does not really have a choice about going to work. Colleague Wendy Reed agreed.
“Halfway measures make the staff more comfortable," she said. "I don’t think there's anything wrong with that.”
Although upward of 80% of residents have received the coronavirus vaccine, given the length and intensity of the health emergency, the Select Board ultimately decided to continue for now with local policy measures that exceed state standards.
“There are a lot of people who are pretty henpecked about this and it's not a big inconvenience to wear a mask,” Town Manager Angus Jennings said.
Blake Seale of the Board of Health supported Jennings' incremental approach to reopening
“Give people 'til July 1 to absorb the new mandates. We need to respect the employees,” he said. The Select Board plans to revisit the policies at its meeting June 28.
Meanwhile, Jennings will look into the resources needed to improve the virtual meeting experience so residents who choose to can continue attending meetings online. New microphones and wiring would likely be needed and money from the cable access account could be used to cover the costs.
“Zoom allows for greater participation from the public ... which is always a good thing,” Archibald said.
“We’ll make that a priority to get on this,” Jennings said.
At a meeting Tuesday afternoon, Jennings reported that town planner Leah Zambernardi indicated a preference to either keep Planning Board meetings virtual or return to in-person meetings, but not try to do both.
Reed said the boards and committees should make that call.
Jennings agreed it was more difficult but said “it's a convenience (for the public) and if we could accommodate it — I think we should."
Parker also weighed in on the matter.
“I think it is great to make meetings available as much as possible to the public,” he said.
In other business, Parker raised the issue of creating a policy that directs departments to seek the purchase of electric vehicles whenever possible. He said there are options for vehicles — as well as viable alternatives for tools such as electric chainsaws and battery-powered weed whackers.
Parker said the changes should be made if the alternatives are worthwhile. Making town buildings "future compatible" is also a good idea, selectmen agreed.
The board plans to draft a policy that Jennings can send to the Police, Fire and Public Works departments, among others. The town owns a hybrid police cruiser.
The board appointed George Lenotte as a reserve police officer; and agreed to provide trash and recycling services to the Ocean Meadow over 55 housing complex as of July 1.
Board members contemplated whether a suggestion to close the Middle Street bridge to vehicular traffic permanently would be “going back to square one” and could jeopardize a $1 million state grant awarded for the project.
Jennings proposed retooling the use-of-facility fee schedule to require every user to pay what it costs the town to offer and clean the spaces, with no exceptions for nonprofit organizations and residents.
The board received notice from John Graf of Graf Realty Trust of his intention to take 14 Kimball Road out of its Chapter 61A property tax exemption status and sell the property.
The board will seek input from other municipal committees on whether to exercise a right of first refusal for the land, which consists of two building lots each under 2 acres. A public hearing is also legally required.
The board's summer meeting schedule is: June 14, June 28, July 12, June 26, Aug. 9, Aug. 30 and Sept 7.
