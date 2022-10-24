WEST NEWBURY — New town planner Susan Brown is expected to begin work this week but it is the other finalist for the job who is arguably making the biggest splash after accusing Town Manager Angus Jennings of first offering her the job and then changing his mind soon after.
Brown was hired to replace former longtime town planner Leah Zambernardi, who resigned in August.
After a preliminary screening conducted by Jennings with Planning Board members Tim Cronin and Brian Murphey, Brown and Elizabeth "Betsy” Ware of South Berwick, Maine, were named finalists for the position.
But in a letter addressed to Select Board Chairperson David Archibald and dated Oct. 8, Ware contends Jennings offered her the position Oct. 4 after the Planning Board and he conducted final interviews behind closed doors before rescinding the offer.
Following a private discussion of about one hour and 45 minutes, Planning Board Chairperson Ann Bardeen came back into open session about 9:30 p.m. and said the board had reached a decision but the announcement of the new employee would be delayed because “there was a minor issue that Angus needed to get confirmed with the candidate.”
Although Jennings and Bardeen acknowledged a legal requirement to conduct the finalist interviews at an open meeting, the Planning Board and Jennings interviewed the candidates out of the public eye, citing an Open Meeting Law exemption related to contract negotiations and advice from town counsel.
Ware said in her letter that Jennings called her about 9:45 that evening to offer her the position, which she accepted.
He told her she was the best candidate for the job, Ware said. They also briefly discussed “several clarifications” that were needed related to her limits on earning under the state’s retirement system, she acknowledged.
Jennings said Ware’s contention that she was offered the post was simply incorrect.
“I initiated discussions with Betsy as part of my due diligence as the appointing authority, and started the call by saying that we needed to understand any restrictions on hours and pay resulting from her retirement. I did not extend a job offer,” he said.
Municipal employees who retire as part of the state system may not work more than 1,200 hours in the aggregate per calendar year and their earnings, when added to any retirement allowance, cannot exceed the salary being paid for the position from which they retired, plus $15,000. This means Ware can only work 23 hours per week, not the 28-hour week the position requires.
Jennings noted that West Newbury’s planner needed to be more involved in municipal projects and planning – which is why the position increased from 25 to 28 hours per week.
Brown, a Newburyport resident, is a licensed landscape architect who spent 14 years as a regional and municipal consultant on the North Shore and eight years as town planner for Manchester-by-the Sea, serving the town’s affordable housing trust and the Open Space and Recreation Committee as well.
“I know that Sue will do an outstanding job for the town,” Jennings said.
Initially, Ware suggested "gifting" or volunteering the extra hours to the town.
“I told her that this would be a violation of wage law, which my office takes very seriously,” Jennings explained, adding that employers are legally obligated to pay hourly employees for each hour worked.
Ware said she then discovered a waiver process that would halt her retirement benefits until a new, annual 1,200-hour clock started ticking in the next calendar year.
She would pay health insurance premiums directly to Dracut – the town from which she retired – and could possibly have some federal tax implications, but these were consequences she was willing to accept.
“It wouldn’t have cost West Newbury a dime,” Ware said.
Despite what Ware feels was her ability to successfully resolve all outstanding issues, she said Jennings rescinded the job offer.
Jennings said he was unwilling to put the availability of the town planner in the hands of a retirement board – which could deny the waiver request. Hiring an employee on terms that he knew in advance would require a waiver was not something he was comfortable doing.
Ware did not agree.
“I was kind of stunned by his behavior because I had resolved it,” Ware wrote in her letter to Archibald.
Although Ware described her interaction with the Planning Board as "fruitful and informative," she wrote that “the latter stages of the hiring process for the town planner position were fraught with serious missteps. There appears to be conflicts as to who the appointing authority for this position is and various potential violations of the public meeting laws."
Ware, a professional in the land-use field for nearly 30 years before retiring in September 2021, contends this was “perhaps the worst hiring experience I have been through.” She insists that “given what a debacle it's been, I don't want their position … . All I am asking for now is open and transparent government.”
Ware hand-delivered copies of her letter to each member of the Select Board, Planning Board, Jennings, and to The Daily News. She said she has not received a response from town officials, nor was she asked about her letter when she attended recent open sessions of the Select Board and Planning Board.
Toward the end of a Planning Board meeting Oct. 18, member Ray Cook vaguely referenced correspondence that he understood board members had received from a candidate for the town planner job. But Bardeen quickly shut down the discussion, noting it was not on the agenda and was best left for others to handle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.