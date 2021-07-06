WEST NEWBURY — What kind of open space is worth protecting was a question posed to town officials during a recent discussion on whether to buy property for $1,105,000 on Kimball Road.
With its gently rolling slopes and a red barn peeking over a hill in the distance, the property at the corner of Kimball Road and Middle Street epitomizes the rural charm of much of West Newbury.
Yet the substantial price tag to preserve what amounts to three buildable housing lots has prompted West Newbury’s land use boards to recommend that the Select Board turn down its right-of-first refusal for the land. The fact the parcel is not contiguous to other open space parcels was also a factor.
The land, known as the Graf property, is being pulled out of its Chapter 61A tax classification. Under the 61A state statute, the town has the right to buy the land if it agrees to match a signed offer for the property.
The Planning Board and Open Space Committee voted against recommending the purchase, and the Board of Assessors chose not to vote. The nonprofit Essex County Greenbelt has indicated the property “doesn’t fit the model” of the type of acreage it is typically involved in preserving, according to an abutter.
“This is a difficult discussion about a beautiful piece of property,” Select Board Chair Rick Parker said at the board’s last meeting.
“The town has a lot of things that we’d like to do — a lot of things that we need to do,” colleague David Archibald said. He cited water resources and more community housing as topping the list.
He said voters have done a lot to protect open space and stressed that the land’s asking price is more than 6% of the town’s entire budget.
“These decisions are not easy, that’s all I want to say,” Archibald said.
Preserving land for hiking and horseback riding is valuable but that isn’t how the majority of residents experience the charm of West Newbury’s rural character, said one Middle Street resident.
“I think you have to think about the average person,” she said.
“I think that is an important point,” said Select Board member Wendy Reed. The discussion will continue at a meeting July 26.
The Select Board had a lengthy discussion on protocols for the town manager evaluation, then at 11:23 p.m. it took up the issue of the length and frequency of its meetings.
“We spend a lot of time talking and we don’t focus on the things that are action items,” said Town Manager Angus Jennings.
In recent years, the board has held executive sessions at 5:30 p.m., convening its open meeting at 7 p.m. Its last meeting did not adjourn until midnight, making for a long evening for the volunteer board and the town manager.
Parker suggested adopting a consent agenda for items regularly on the docket. Meeting less frequently — or more frequently — or limiting the agenda to items that require the board to take action were floated.
“We have to stop talking at a certain point and move on,” Archibald said, noting the agenda will “expand to fill the void” when more frequent meetings are scheduled.
“You’re right, that's what happens,” Parker said.
As the board’s newest member, Reed said they “keep putting out fires” without making any real progress.
Jennings repeated his concern that serving as both town manager and finance director is untenable for the long term.
“I have a lot of work to do every day,” he said, including spending three hours working with Parker to develop the agenda for that meeting. Board members assured Jennings they were aware of the challenges he faces.
“I don’t know if you are convinced of that," Jennings responded. "It sure doesn’t feel that way.”
In other action at the meeting, KP Law was hired to serve as the municipal counsel starting Aug. 1. The firm replaces Michael McCarron, who is retiring as town counsel and town clerk July 31. McCarron received a round of applause for his dedicated service.
Volunteers are needed to serve on the Conservation Commission and Finance Committee. If interested, contact townmanager@wnewbury.org.
