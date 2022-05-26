WEST NEWBURY – A little over half of West Newbury residents have received the full recommended COVID-19 vaccine dosage with the booster, as of May 26.
According to data provided by the Board of Health, 2,213 individuals — or 55% of the town’s total population — have received the maximum protection currently available to combat the deadly virus. Some 89% have been fully vaccinated, and greater than 95% are at least partially vaccinated. Percentages are based on the total West Newbury population from the 2010 federal census.
The town has had a total of 553 reported cases of COVID-19, with 12 cases identified between April 24 to May 7.
The Board of Health continues to encourage all unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals to be completely vaccinated. A second booster dose is recommended for individuals over 50 years old as well as younger immunocompromised individuals. See mass.gov/COVID19booster for eligibility requirements. The health board currently is not holding any COVID clinics. A list of vaccination sites can be obtained at: vaxfinder.mass.gov
“As we have worked so hard together to put this pandemic behind us, remember that the virus is still causing sickness and death throughout our country and state. The emergence of new variants throughout the world is continually causing concerns for transmission and sickness especially with unvaccinated individuals and children who are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Even with West Newbury's high COVID vaccination rates, we should all continue basic infectious disease prevention by washing our hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when you are sick,” a press release from the board states.
Anyone who suspects they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or develops a fever, flu like symptoms, or respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or difficulty breathing, should call their healthcare provider immediately.
To learn more about the town's response to COVID-19, go to its website, wnewbury.org. For the state, go to mass.gov and click on the COVID-19 links.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information can be found at its website, cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.