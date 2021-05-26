WEST NEWBURY — It was sunny and mild as voters met Saturday for the annual Town Meeting in the municipal campus parking lot next to the Community Bandstand. They approved all but one request — a citizen petition — on the annual warrant and all articles at the Special Town Meeting.
At a Select Board meeting Monday, the positive aspects of meeting outdoors were cited and the board contemplated continuing with the open air venue even once pandemic protocols are rescinded.
On Saturday, Town Moderator KC Swallow swung the gavel and opened the session by reminding voters that it is the country’s oldest form of government, dating back to the 17th century. There was a collective chuckle from the crowd when she mentioned that in earlier days, the town constable was sent out to round up people to attend the annual gathering.
Voters approved a $16.8 million budget for the next fiscal year, and for the first time in recent memory, took the opportunity under Article 4 to give instructions to the Board of Water Commissioners, asking it to hold a public forum prior to setting new water rates.
Voters agreed to preserve more open space and trails — using Community Preservation Act money to purchase conservation restrictions on 50 acres at 28 Coffin St.
Although Select Board member David Archibald questioned the property’s appraisal, voters favored the motion anyway. The land’s market value came in at $500,000, with a purchase price of $250,000 to preserve the property, said Vanessa Johnson Hall of Essex County Greenbelt Association.
The town would cover $175,000 while Greenbelt would kick in $75,000, maintaining the trails and creating signs, maps and a kiosk. The Select Board and the Finance Committee were split over whether to support the expenditure.
Archibald said $112,000 was a more reasonable selling price. But Ray Cook called it “an incredibly rare opportunity” and encouraged fellow voters to seize it.
The land was purchased by several residents after an agreement to sell it to developer Chip Hall for a so-called “hostile” Chapter 40B development expired.
The new landowners — partnering with Greenbelt — approached the town with a proposal to protect the land in perpetuity. The purchase provides new public trails, links Riverbend Conservation Area to Long Hill Orchard, protects wildlife and water, and keeps forests intact — a key factor in climate resiliency.
“I can’t see this as anything but an absolutely terrific deal for the town,” said John Dodge, chair of the Open Space Committee. His comments received a round of applause. Numerous voters left the meeting immediately following the vote.
Voters approved a $600,000 expenditure to ensure all design and permitting work for the Middle Street bridge project is completed, but not before a discussion over whether it would be safer and less expensive to make the span available to pedestrians, equestrians and cyclists only.
Ultimately, voters supported the original motion, citing its proximity to Anna Jaques Hospital. Director Lee Ann Delp of the Emergency Management Agency stressed that the bridge is part of West Newbury’s evacuation plan in the event of an incident at the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant.
Although it is unclear whether Newburyport would prioritize the project after learning in April the price tag jumped from $2.6 million to $3.4 million, town counsel Michael McCarron stressed that state law requires the neighboring city to maintain bridges that connect to other communities. The span was closed to cars and trucks in 2018 following a failure in the spandrel support wall.
After three hours in the heat, voters reached the final warrant article — the only one they rejected — a citizen petition proposed by Walt Burmeister to delay further spending on the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall renovation and preservation project until a definitive and productive use for the building is approved. The building was constructed as a Civil War memorial in 1900.
Jeanne Pucci suggested tax dollars might be better spent on more forward-thinking issues, such as the community’s need for water resources and climate change solutions.
But Dick Cushing, a decorated war veteran, argued that the value of the hall lies in what it represents. Cushing recalled many times over the years when town veterans would gather at the hall following the wreath laying and prayers over veterans’ graves each Memorial Day.
The talk among the old soldiers wasn’t about patriotic flag waving or triumphant battle stories, but instead it was about the need to save succeeding generations “from the scourge of war,” he said, quoting an excerpt from President John F. Kennedy’s address before the United Nations in September 1961.
If that building is no longer standing majestically on Main Street when yellow buses roll past with the community’s children on their way to and from school, “it’s going to lessen the impact of what it all meant. ... There is no building that is more precious to us than that building,” Cushing said.
