WEST NEWBURY - With no contested races and no need to approve a tax override to pay the town's share of the Pentucket school budget, there was little drama during the town's annual election on Monday. And that manifested itself at the polls with less than 10 percent of the town’s 3700-plus voters filing a ballot at the town annex.
In all, 356 residents cast ballots filling 13 municipal seats including Main Street resident Chris Wile for a three-year term on Select Board.
All candidates on this year’s ballot were running unopposed, but according to unofficial results available immediately after the polls closed at 8 p.m, none earned the vote of all 356 residents who cast a ballot. The highest vote getter was Blake Seale who received 325 votes for another thee-year term on the Board of Health.
Town Clerk Jim Blatchford acknowledged that voter turnout was fairly slow throughout the day.
“But we have no override on the ballot,” noted Blatchford,
Blatchford was referring to a Proposition 2 1⁄2 tax override to fully fund the Pentucket Regional School District’s budget which voters in Groveland and Merrimac –the other two towns in the school district– passed during its Monday elections. West Newbury fully funded its portion of the school hike within its operating budget.
Wile fills the post previously held by David “Archie” Archibald who decided not to seek another term and was recognized with a round of applause at the Annual Town Meeting last week for his leadership and his many contributions to the community.
The newly elected Select Board member has identified several top priorities for the town, including locating a long-term water source for the town and upgrading the water distribution infrastructure.
Among the multiple Water Department warrant requests voters approved at last week's annual meeting were agreeing to borrow $2.7 million to cover a portion of the costs to replace water mains on or near Church and Prospect streets. The Select Board agreed in March to dedicate $625,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the long over-due infrastructure replacement. The plan is to put the construction project out to bid in early 2024. Town Meeting also OK’d spending $50,000 from the free cash account for an engineering study related to a potential water well field at 31 Dole Place.
As former Pentucket Regional School District chairperson, Wile said he is committed to working with the district to resolve what he describes as “the unfair distribution of Chapter 70 funds to our district.”
Finding the best solution for the aging Page Elementary School facility; updating the town's comprehensive plan; and helping to curb the repeated discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River are also high on Wile’s to-do list.
Incumbents returning to public office for another term are: Chris Reading, Pentucket School Committee; Rich Baker, Assessor; Ann Bardeen, Planning Board (five-year term); Seale, Board of Health; Bob Janes, Water Commissioner; Jack Duggan, Water Commissioner (two-year term); Rick Davies, Constable; Laura Collins and Sandra Nawrocki, two of three open seats as Trustees of the Public Library; and D. Alex Niles, Park and Recreation Commissioner.
Gary Kalajian, Trustees of the Public Library; and Douglas Mead, Park and Recreation Commissioner were elected for the first time to their respective post.
Unless indicated all seats are for three-year terms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.