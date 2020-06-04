WEST NEWBURY – Voters returned an incumbent assessor and Planning Board member to office and voted in some newcomers to fill other seats in contested races on Wednesday.
In a town election that had been rescheduled because of the pandemic, incumbent assessor Richard A. Baker received 360 votes to top challenger Walter Burmeister, who received 231.
In a race for a five-year seat on the Planning Board, Timothy N. Cronin won with 347 votes over Jon M. Johnson, with 164 votes.
William “Brad” Buschur was elected to a three-year term on the Park and Recreation Commission, with 282 votes, while Jerrod P. Yoder received 255. Two candidates were elected to one-year terms on the commission. They are Wendy L. Willis, with 294 votes, and Raymond C. Antonopoulos, who received 221. Buschur received 87 votes in the contest for a one-year term, but he was elected to the three-year seat.
Two residents, Sandra Nawocki and Wendy Reed, were elected to the Board of Library Trustees to fill two of the three open seats for three-year terms. The third seat remains open.
Town officials said 655 votes were cast, including 193 early mailed-in ballots. There are 3,615 registered voters in town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.