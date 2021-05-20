WEST NEWBURY — Voters are scheduled to meet outside Saturday to take up 24 requests on the annual Town Meeting warrant, including a $16.8 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The spending plan is $566,135 more than this year’s budget. It represents a 3.5% overall increase, of which 1.7 % reflects nonschool expenditures.
As they did for the spring and fall Town Meetings in 2020, voters will convene near the community bandstand behind the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St.
All participants must wear face masks or sit in a separate location designated for people not wearing masks. Masks will be available for those who don’t have them. Other safety protocols will also be in place — such as socially distanced seating, microphones disinfected after each use, and efficiencies to move the agenda along.
The session is slated for 10 a.m. In case of inclement weather, check the town’s website for the meeting's status.
If all articles on the agenda are approved, $834,672 will remain in the free cash account, $1,936,407 in capital stabilization, $1,260,699 in school stabilization and $313,253 in pension stabilization.
Article 1. To hear and act upon the reports of town officers and committees.
Article 2. $397,325 from the school stabilization fund to pay debt service associated with the new Pentucket Middle/High School building project. If this article isn’t approved, voters must amend the omnibus budget to cover the town’s obligated portion of debt service for the project.
Article 3. $ 16,884,055 for the annual omnibus budget.
Article 4. Any instructions, rules and regulations voters may wish to impose on the Board of Water Commissioners.
Article 5. $863,649 in anticipation of Water Department revenue for its operating budget.
Article 6. $500,000 to fund capital expenditures for water-related projects.
Article 7. $270,000 for improvements to the Pipestave Hill water tank.
Article 8. $76,261 for the pension liability stabilization fund targeted for unfunded pension obligations.
Article 9. $15,000 for the other post-employment benefits stabilization fund to help provide benefits to eligible current and future municipal retirees.
Article 10. $10,363 from the septic loan revolving account for the repayment of debt service.
Article 11. The Community Preservation Act annual revenues, with two-thirds of money raised locally through a 3% tax surcharge and one-third from matching state aid.
Article 12. $25,000 from CPA for Phase III of a historic sites survey. Once completed, the town is eligible for a 50% matching grant from the Massachusetts Historical Commission.
Article 13. $30,000 in CPA money for design of an all-access trail at the Mill Pond as part of West Newbury’s 40-mile-plus trail system.
Article 14. $175,000 from CPA for a conservation restriction on 30 acres at 28 Coffin St and a conservation restriction with the Essex County Greenbelt Association for two parcels totaling 21 acres at the same address. The Select Board voted against the article, 2-1, because members questioned the appraisal amount.
Article 15. $700,000 to the capital stabilization fund. A list of capital priorities is available on the Capital Improvement Committee’s webpage at www.wnewbury.org.
Article 16. $600,000 for costs pertaining to West Newbury’s share for the reconstruction of the Middle Street bridge.
Article 17. $95,000 for roof repairs to the 1910 Town Office Building, fire and police stations, and Town Annex, which are all leaking.
Article 18. $35,000 for a battery-operated Jaws of Life rescue tool for the Fire Department.
Article 19. Accepting Cortland Lane as a public way.
Article 20. Amending the animal bylaw to establish requirements for the disposal of dog waste, and enforcement of associated fines for violations.
Article 21. Establishing a revolving fund for revenues and expenses associated with electric vehicle charging stations located at the municipal campus, at Page Elementary School, and for future stations on town-owned property.
Article 22. Establishing a revolving fund for revenues and expenses associated with curbside collection of trash, recycling and food waste.
Article 23. Limiting total spending by the amounts indicated in the following revolving accounts: summer recreation, $44,350; library fines and penalties, $10,000; police vehicle, $20,000; Pipestave/Mill Pond care and maintenance, $5,000; electric vehicle charging stations, $10,000; curbside collection of trash, recycling and food waste, $150,000.
Article 24. Delaying future spending on the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall project until a use for the space is identified and approved. The Select Board and Finance Committee disapprove of this article, which was put on the warrant by citizen petition.
Voters will also consider 15 articles on a special warrant Saturday.
