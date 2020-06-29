WEST NEWBURY — Town Meeting voters gave the thumbs up Saturday to a new playground, a conservation restriction on 38 key acres of woodland, two electric vehicle charging stations, and $100,000 to mitigate the impact of a potential Chapter 40B affordable housing development.
But a majority of the 272 voters attending the rare outdoor session – held to allow social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic – rejected a chance to reduce their property taxes, and some on the Finance Committee received a verbal rebuke for how they voted on an article related to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall.
After months of intensive planning to pull off the annual meeting and two special meetings at the Hobson playing field behind the community bandstand, town officials showed up early Saturday morning, anticipating voters’ arrival a little before 10 a.m.
But people were still lined up almost to Bachelor Street waiting to check in when the meeting began.
Wooden stakes with yellow and pink flags spanned the field in a grid formation, allowing individuals and families to sit at safe distances from others.
Town officials sat in and around the gazebo; people with mobility concerns were seated to one side, with a section on the far side of the bandstand for people who could not — or would not — wear masks, which are generally seen as an important tool to prevent spread of the virus.
The public was informed that everyone attending must wear a mask. Twice during the session, Town Moderator KC Swallow reminded voters of the designated section for nonmask wearers.
When a person sits in the general section without wearing a mask, “you are actually impinging on someone else’s rights,” she stressed. A few people were spotted without masks, but most heeded the rule. Workers were on hand to replace disposable covers at the microphone stations; the Fire Department manned a cooling tent and first aid station.
A request for $462,857 in Community Preservation Act funding to build a handicapped-accessible play structure and resolve drainage problems at the Page Elementary School site received the most discussion, with debate lasting half an hour. The playground would comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Finance Committee was split over the plan and some voters called the request “an enormous expenditure” and an “absurd” amount of money to pull from the CPA account. They suggested fundraising, seeking grants, and — in light of the pandemic — first seeing what’s in store for schools this fall.
But the majority supported the expense, saying it is important for all children to have a safe and inspiring place to play year-round. A $304,000 upgrade to the Page fire alarm system and $40,000 to replace flooring at the school were approved without discussion.
Approval of an article for $175,000 in CPA funding to purchase a conservation restriction off Middle Street received a smattering of applause.
The 38-acre parcel is now preserved in perpetuity, providing protection for drinking water, flood mitigation, climate resiliency and trail connections. The town partnered with Essex County Greenbelt, which bought the woodlands on the Artichoke River for $985,000.
Voters agreed that installing electric car charging ports at Page and the 1910 Town Office Building for $8,048 — a $93,604 savings from the total cost — was a good investment but they rejected adding maintenance costs to the budget.
A citizen petition signed by 385 residents and approved sought $100,000 to hire consultants to advise the town on a 40B housing development off Coffin Street. The project would construct 152 units of mostly duplexes, but have “minimal impact on affordable housing numbers,” petition organizer Don Doak said.
Voters rejected the transfer of $652,340 from the school stabilization fund to offset tax impacts from the new middle/high school. With 30% unemployment, “this may be the worst year economically since the Great Depression,” said Selectmen Chair David Archibald. But voters favored the Finance Committee’s more conservative suggestion, approving a $247,647 transfer instead.
“Your taxes are going up,” Archibald said after the vote. But when Selectman Rick Parker presented a motion at the end of the meeting to reconsider the vote on this article — saying he wanted to propose a compromise number — voters wouldn’t entertain it.
Despite a 3-2 Finance Committee vote against it, taxpayers approved $85,000 in CPA money to cover financing costs for a project to restore the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall.
Vice Chair Forbes Durey explained the vote underscored committee members’ concerns about the cost and fiscal impact of the $1.85 million renovation project approved last fall.
“It seems obstructive,” River Road resident Stephen Swallow said of the committee’s reasoning.
Noting that the town was legally required to meet this obligation, Maple Street resident Kevin Bowe called it “very irresponsible.” He reminded committee members of their fiduciary obligations and called on those who voted no to resign.
