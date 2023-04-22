WEST NEWBURY — Preserving 32 acres next to the most popular recreation area in town is one of 23 warrant requests to be reviewed at the annual Town Meeting on Monday. Voters are to consider an additional 16 articles at a Special Town Meeting the same evening.
The back-to-back meetings begin at 7 p.m. at the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
Referred to as the Sawmill Brook conservation project, the property consists of two parcels on Poor House Lane and in the nearby Mill Pond Recreation Area and Pipestave Hill.
The total purchase price, including closing costs and legal fees, is $719,350. Of this amount, voters will be asked to authorize $350,000 from the Community Preservation Act fund – with $142,178 coming from the balance in the open space and recreation allotment and $562,822 from the undesignated fund balance.
The nonprofit Essex County Greenbelt Association has committed to covering the remainder of the purchase price, as well as soft costs, through grants and fundraising.
A state grant through Local Acquisitions for Natural Diversity – or LAND – could lower the town’s portion to about $210,200. The LAND grant is sponsored by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs, which has confirmed the proposed purchase is eligible for grant funding.
The Open Space Committee says the project would expand trails at Mill Pond and Pipestave Hill and prevent development on Poor House Lane. It would protect water quality at Mill Pond and help “to preserve important wildlife habitat, wetlands, and beautiful upland forests – all of which are important for climate change resilience.”
The Finance Committee called it “a good opportunity for the town at a reasonable cost” – and along with the Select Board – unanimously recommended the use of Community Preservation Act money to preserve the land.
If approved, the parcels would be under the control of the Conservation Commission, with the Select Board conveying a conservation restriction to Essex County Greenbelt as required by the act.
A map of the proposed parcels is included in the Finance Committee’s appropriation handbook – available at www.wnewbury.org – and in places around town such as the public library and post office.
The public is invited to take a site walk of the property Sunday at 1 p.m. Participants should gather in the Mill Pond parking area.
The warrant also seeks approval of an $18 million operating budget, a 3.8% increase over the current spending plan.
But noneducation funding in the budget drops by an estimated 0.9 percent – or $74,047 less. Approval of the fiscal 2024 budget would increase property taxes for the average home valued at $500,000 by an estimated $247 annually.
In addition to the Sawmill Brook project and several requests to fund the town’s water supply and water infrastructure needs, other warrant requests include three improvements at Page Elementary School.
These are the purchase and installation of security cameras; replacement of a section of the building’s HVAC system; and creation of a design to address pedestrian safety at the intersection and crosswalk over Route 113 that connects the school to Pipestave Hill fields and the recreation area.
The purchase of pickup truck for the Fire Department, replacement of a police cruiser replacement, and the acquisition of a sidewalk snowplow are proposed.
Voters will also consider funding for an infield grader to maintain the town’s six ballfields more efficiently and an upgrade to fencing at the Pipestave Hill soccer field; and restoration of Field 6 at Pipestave Hill.
There are articles to cover expenses to clean up the historic Almshouse and Quaker cemeteries; fund an inoculation treatment program for ash trees within public rights-of-way against the effects of the emerald ash borer; and cover costs for professional invasive species management on town-owned land.
Town officials recommend drawing $200,000 from the school stabilization fund to offset the tax impact of the new middle-high school project. Also under consideration are amendments to the zoning bylaws pertaining to a large-scale, ground-mounted solar photovoltaic installation overlay district and recodifying, amending and renumbering the bylaws.
If all Town Meeting articles are approved, the free cash balance would be about $1,355,925 and roughly $2,151,369 would remain in the stabilization account.
A request made by citizen petition seeks a nonbinding vote on a change to the state flag and seal.
Since Town Moderator K.C. Swallow is unable to attend the meetings Monday, voters will be tasked with electing a temporary replacement to lead the annual gathering.
The Select Board has confirmed that retired Town Clerk/Town Counsel Michael McCarron is available and willing to step into the role, but according to protocol, voters have the final call on Swallow’s replacement.
