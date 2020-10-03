WEST NEWBURY — Voters are scheduled to consider eight warrant requests at the second outdoor session of Town Meeting later this month.
As they did for the annual Town Meeting in June, town leaders are planning to hold a Special Town Meeting in the field near the community bandstand behind the Town Annex, 379 Main St., on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.
“Hopefully, it runs as well as it did in the spring — which was spectacular,” said selectmen Chairman David Archibald during a recent review of the draft warrant.
A proposal by Town Moderator KC Swallow to push the meeting’s start time to a little later in the day — when presumably it would be warmer — was rejected by selectmen who contended West Newbury voters are hearty New Englanders who know how to dress for the weather.
Residents will have two chances to reduce taxes for the fiscal year.
Warrant Article 2 seeks to transfer an additional $80,953 from the school stabilization fund to offset the property tax impact of a Proposition 2½ override and pay the town’s share of debt service for a new middle/high school for the Pentucket Regional School District.
Voters rejected a proposal by selectmen at the annual meeting in June to transfer $652,340 from the school fund, favoring a more conservative $247,647 transfer as suggested by the Finance Committee.
Article 4 would transfer $220,000 to reduce the tax rate. The money would come from the town’s surplus overlay account — extra tax money taken out for possible property tax abatements that were never needed. It can be tapped immediately and would close out to free cash if not used.
The Finance Committee recommends approval of Articles 2 and 4.
Selectmen also want to amend the following lines of the fiscal 2021 omnibus budget and seek funding to defray any additional expenses: town manager expenses; Finance Department salary and wages; special counsel legal fees and expenses; Board of Registrars salary and wages; police cruiser; Pentucket capital assessment; Whittier minimum contribution; Whittier, other assessments; Department of Public Works town building improvements; DPW highway, sidewalks and trees; recreation expenses; unemployment insurance; and employee health insurance.
Water commissioners seek $14,920 in anticipation of revenues to cover insurances expenses; the DPW is bringing back a $240,000 request tabled in June to purchase a new dump truck with a plow and spreader to replace a 2008 International dump truck; and the fire chief is asking to extend until June 30, 2022, the sunset clause on the purchase of a new rescue vehicle approved at the annual Town Meeting in 2019.
Proposed amendments to the zoning bylaw, which, in light of the global pandemic, were also removed from the annual warrant in the interest of keeping the June meeting as brief as possible, will be recommended by the Planning Board. The amendments pertain to accessory usage for residences.
The Finance Committee Special Town Meeting appropriation booklet was expected to be posted on the town website, www.wnewbury.org, by Friday.
