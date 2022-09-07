WEST NEWBURY — Many residents will be without water for several hours later this week as the town’s water department installs a new water valving system, according to Water Department Superintendent Michael Gootee.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, the West Newbury Water Department, along with contractors will be installing a three-way valving system on the water main for the new Long Hill Orchard subdivision, Gootee explained.
The excavation work is scheduled to begin around 3:30 p.m. and the water line is scheduled to be shut down around 7 p.m. Water is expected to be turned off for three to four hours affecting between 15 and 20 houses, according to Gootee.
Once the valves have been installed, the Water Department will begin flushing the water main and then put the water system back in service. Water may be discolored from shutting and opening valves and refilling water main.
“Run the water in your home until it runs clear. Refrain from doing laundry during the construction period,” Gootee said.
On Friday, Sept. 9, the Water Department will be installing a water main across Main Street to the entrance of the subdivision. Unless something unforeseen happens, the water will not be shut off again, according to Gootee.
All residents located between the West Newbury Public Library to the Page School will be affected, including those who live on Main Street, Baileys Lane, Training Field and Coffin Street.
Please visit www.wnewbury.org for more information.
