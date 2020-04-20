West Newbury woman has passion for birds

WEST NEWBURY — As the era of social distancing continues, more people are turning to the natural world to help manage their anxieties — and their boredom.
While many residents chose to live in this rural community because of its open spaces and trails, the idea of meandering through a forest is somewhat daunting for others.
But helping people connect to the great outdoors comes second nature to resident Carol Decker, former longtime director of Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary.
Shortly after moving to West Newbury in 2018, Decker joined the Open Space Committee, which she describes as an “incredible group of volunteers” who are “passionate and dedicated” to caring for and preserving critical land resources in town.
“Are we not blessed with our open space here?” said Decker, who is always surprised to hear from people who have lived in town longer than she but never spent any significant time on its many trails.
So for those looking to expand their horizons, after weeks of quarantining, Decker has a solution — the gentle art of birding.
“Birds are in your backyard — they’re everywhere,” she said.
Her lifelong passion for these fine feathered friends led Decker to spend decades educating the public about them.
One such teachable moment occurred long before the time when keeping six feet apart from each other had become a requirement.
Back then, she was leaving the Newburyport post office when a loud, screeching noise stopped her cold — a baby peregrine falcon was perched atop the steeple of the Unitarian Church on Pleasant Street. As she dashed to the car to grab her camera, Decker paused momentarily to point the bird out to a mother and child nearby.
“It’s just screaming because it wants its parent to feed it,” she told them.
Although she humbly disavows any claims that she is West Newbury’s resident bird-calling expert, Decker admits that becoming familiar with individual bird calls can help people to connect more with the natural world.
As she leads a trail hike through a local piney woodland, she’ll point out to fellow hikers that the great horned owl can be identified by a call that sounds like “Who’s awake? Me, too”; while the Northern barred owl adopts more of a Southern drawl. “Who cooks for you; who cooks y’all?” the hoot owl asks.
“Oh, I’ve heard that,” the hikers will inevitably respond with shared enthusiasm.
Her passion for birds ignited as a teen camp counselor in Ohio. Each morning at dawn, the strains of birdsong filled the camp.
“Back then there, were so many birds,” she recalls.
In the past 50 years or so, bird species in North America have declined from 529 to 303. The warming globe is pushing birds like the Carolina chickadee northward; as non-native plants are choking out food for migrating birds. Invasive species are genetically programmed to survive — so native plants need help.
“If things aren’t kept in check, (non-native species) can get very big and bold,” Decker warns.
She suggests towns keep wetlands and forests intact and prevent invasives such as Oriental bittersweet and glossy buckthorn from strangling local plants. Home gardeners can plant native shrubs that attract insects.
“Birdseed is great — but for a baby bird, it doesn’t cut it — they need caterpillars.”
“Imagine, if we all planted milkweed in our yards,” she said, explaining that when caterpillars feed on milkweed, they retain a chemical that is critical to birds, who access it by eating caterpillars.
“Explore your backyard, explore your woodlands. Pull your socks up, put some spray on —- and do a tick check afterwards,” Decker said. “There’s always something to see.”
