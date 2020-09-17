WEST NEWBURY – The Board of Health declined to set up a fine system for those not following Gov. Charlie Baker's face covering mandate, accepting the recommendations of the town's health agent and police chief.
The decision Wednesday came a little more than a week after selectmen unanimously voted to authorize the Board of Health to come up with a fine system if it were in the town's best interest.
"It was agreed, at this time, that the few violators in West Newbury did not warrant adopting a specific fine regulation," Health Agent Paul Sevigny wrote in an email to The Daily News.
The Board of Health instead voted to continue educating any violators instead of issuing fines. If there were deliberate or repeat offenders, a fine could be issued as allowed under the governor’s COVID-19 orders, Sevigny added.
Baker’s order, which went into effect May 6, states any person over 2 must wear a mask when in a public area, whether indoors or outdoors, where social distancing is not possible. The same order gives parents permission to have their children, between ages 2 and 5, not wear masks if they choose.
"Again, we thought educating the residents was more in line with the way the West Newbury police and Board of Health typically handle situations," Sevigny wrote in the same email.
In an earlier interview, Town Manager Angus Jennings said after meeting with Sevigny and Police Chief Jeffrey Durand earlier in the week, the town would most likely not create a fine system, calling it "an option of last resort."
The Board of Health's decision will now be relayed to selectmen, who are to discuss it at their meeting Monday.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
