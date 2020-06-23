WEST NEWBURY -- This Thursday, West Newbury's Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Working Group hosts a one-hour public meeting online.
The working group discusses the outcome of the town’s Climate Change Preparedness Workshop, held on Feb. 29. Members will present recommendations that came out of the workshop and take questions and comments from any interested members of the public.
The town is now eligible to apply for additional grant funding to undertake these recommendations. The session starts at 7 p.m. and can be accessed at www.wnewbury.org/municipal-vulnerability-preparedness-working-group.
