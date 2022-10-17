WEST NEWBURY — The 33rd annual Apple Harvest Run is set for Sunday, Oct. 23, with all proceeds supporting Dr. John C. Page Elementary School.
After holding the popular road race virtually in 2021 – in which participants chose when during a stipulated time period to run the course and then submitted their times online – organizers from the West Newbury PTO have moved it back to an in-person event this year.
“We are so excited to bring back the in-person Apple Harvest Run to the West Newbury community,” Apple Harvest Run co-director Jeanne Stafford said. “The event is such a fantastic way to gather everyone together for a fundraiser for the John C. Page School.”
The other directors are Amy Wilson and Rachel Jones.
The USA Track & Field-certified route offers a spectacular, fall foliage bonanza as runners wind over rolling hills through West Newbury’s scenic country roads.
Runners step off from the ballfields near Action Cove Playground on Bachelor Street, then follow the clearly marked course, according to organizers.
The community event consists of a 5-mile race, a 5-kilometer contest, and a children’s 1-mile Fun Run. Sign-in opens at 9:30 a.m. at 15 Bachelor St., with the Kids Fun Run kicking off at 11 a.m.; the 5-mile race at 11:30 a.m.; and the 5K at 11:40 a.m. The Fall Family Run takes place during and after the races from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Apple Harvest typically attracts up to 2,500 participants, raising money for technology updates and school supplies for the town’s elementary school – money that organizers say is needed now more than ever given the cuts to the regional school district budget this year. Entrance fees are $30 for the 5-mile race and 5K; and $15 for the 1-mile Fun Run.
Race Day offers fun for runners and nonrunners alike with music, fall crafts, a bouncy house, fun with balloons, face painting and glitter tattoos. Concessions include Kona Ice, pizza and Newburyport Brewing Company.
This event is a major fundraiser for the nonprofit PTO, which serves Page School students in preschool through sixth grade. Race organizers noted that donations are welcome.
To register or donate, visit www.appleharvestrun.org.
