WEST NEWBURY — “Bigger, better, and scarier” is how co-organizer Josef Allen describes this year’s Terror Trail, which will be open this weekend for the second time at historic Maple Crest Farm.
The event, hosted by the Pentucket Arts Foundation in partnership with property owner John Elwell, offers an evening of interactive performance art in the form of a creepy haunted trail walk through a secluded wooded area on the farm.
Look for a coven of witches from the arts foundation to land at Elwell’s farm, 102 Moulton St. on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Following the success of the event in its inaugural year, the nonprofit organization expanded the creative experience and amped up the terrifying fun.
The Terror Trail will feature professional-level lighting and sound; bone-chilling ghost stories around the fire; haunting murals to set the mood created by the art clubs at Pentucket Regional Middle-High schools; and enthusiastic scare actors from the community popping out when least expected.
For the haunting, members of a cult that worships a 3,000-year-old demon named Vakor will be on the prowl at the farm looking for human sacrifices to appease their fiendish master.
“We’re confident that this year’s Terror Trail will surely deliver a truly terrifying experience,” Allen said. “And there’s even more to do this year with professional storyteller Tony Toledo’s ‘Spooky Stories by the Fire’ – sure to scare the socks off of anyone hanging out near the farm stand.”
The farm, which dates back to 1729, has been in the Elwell family since 1917. Its primary crops are strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, Christmas trees, sunflowers, pumpkins and gourds.
“The unspoiled fields and woods of Maple Crest Farm under a dark sky make for the perfect Halloween setting,” said co-organizer Julie Malchow.
Pentucket arts club adviser and visual arts teacher Marcia Nadeau said the clubs joined forces to create “terrifying and beautiful murals.”
Her students were all in when asked to collaborate with the foundation on this interactive community arts project. Working from the suggested theme, “Trapped,” the student artists began by discussing the various circumstances when people may have felt trapped – then started sketching.
Based on an idea from 12th-grader Narjis Musa, one mural depicts an open-faced haunted house in which each room reveals a scene of entrapment.
“It was a terrific way to effectively use everyone’s creative vision,” Nadeau said of Musa’s concept.
A second spooky work to help set the tone is a collaboration between ninth-graders AnnaRose Bissitt and Hailey Bruno. Seventh-graders Morgan Murray and Charlie Johnson collected the stories about entrapment expressed during the creative process.
“We hope to have them finished, printed and laminated so Terror Trail visitors can connect to the terror in these works of art,” Nadeau said.
The community has really come together to contribute to this unique creative arts event, organizers say, from Nadeau and her young artists, and community volunteers enthusiastically embracing their inner ghouls; to the West Newbury Police and Fire departments, which agreed to stand by to ensure the after-dark adventure is safe and fun for all involved.
The Terror Trail is geared for ages 12 through adult – definitely not for young children or the faint of heart. This public art performance is designed for people who relish a genuinely good scare during the spooky season, Malchow stressed.
The trail is uneven in places, so people with mobility issues may find it challenging to navigate. But all are welcome to pull up a chair by the fire to hear some spine-tingling ghost stories at no charge or purchase a treat at the fall-themed concession stand.
Tickets to Terror Trail are $10 at the event. Cash or credit/debt accepted. Proceeds benefit the fine and performing arts in the Pentucket Regional School District.
As part of the arts foundation’s Arts & Agriculture Initiative, which seeks to use the arts to raise public awareness about local farms, the Terror Trail is made possible through Newburyport Bank.
The Fairy Tale Hayride at Long Hill Orchard each spring is another AAI partnership. Local farms interested in collaborating with the Foundation on an AAI event can send their ideas to pentucketarts@gmail.com.
