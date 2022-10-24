WEST NEWBURY — Yet another personnel change is coming to the town offices as Town Accountant Stephanie Frontiera completed her last day on the job Friday.
Frontiera is leaving West Newbury after being named Gloucester Public Schools’ finance director.
“West Newbury’s loss is Gloucester’s gain – and on a personal level, I’m very happy for her,” Town Manager Angus Jennings told the Select Board, Finance Committee and town office staff in a recent email.
At last week’s Select Board meeting, town officials appointed Jennifer Walsh as acting town accountant. Walsh has served as assistant to Jennings and the Finance Department since 2019.
Prior to that, she served as a payroll and account specialist for five years in Tewksbury. She graduated from Aquinas Junior College and The American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers. No pay rate for the interim appointment was specified.
“That will be negotiated,” Jennings said, noting that Walsh is scheduled to meet with him Monday.
The town accountant job was posted shortly after Frontiera gave notice and Jennings reports applications have started coming in.
Under the state’s Town Manager Act, the Select Board is the appointing authority for the town accountant, whose posted qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in accounting or a related field and five years of municipal accounting experience.
Certification as a town accountant is preferred. The full-time, benefits-eligible position offers an annual salary range of $79,300 to $104,400, depending on qualifications.
In her resignation letter, Fronteria wrote that she learned a lot while working in West Newbury, including completing her first software conversion.
“I know the knowledge I have gained here will be an asset to me throughout my career and I am thankful for the opportunity I was given,” she wrote.
Jennings recalled that Frontiera and Walsh started within weeks of each other in 2019 at a time when the Finance Department “was in great disarray following a period of many town accountants and many finance directors – and declining administrative support – over the preceding six years or so.”
He credited Frontiera’s hard work and leadership in helping to stabilize department operations, pushing it to a much higher level of professionalism.
The smoothness of the annual audit in recent years; the early submittal of required year-end closeout reports to the state Department of Revenue; and a Standard & Poor’s upgrade in West Newbury’s bond rating from AA+ to AAA can be attributed in large part to Frontiera’s above-and-beyond efforts, he said.
“While there is always a cost to staff turnover – especially by a senior staff member – I’m confident that we can navigate this transition successfully,” Jennings stressed.
Frontiera’s departure follows a string of other employee departures this fall. The Planning Board and Jennings recently made a controversial choice by going behind closed doors to interview and select a new town planner.
Susan Brown is replacing Leah Zambernardi, who left in August after eight years, opting for a job in the private sector. Brown is set to start Monday.
Jennings confirmed that Annie Sterling, administrator to the Select Board, gave notice on Oct. 5 that her final day was last week.
“She is leaving to focus her time on matters at home to do with family and caregiving,” he said. The position, which he appoints, has not yet been posted. Sterling’s responsibilities have been temporarily reassigned to other departments.
A retirement party was held recently at the Winner’s Circle in Salisbury for longtime Water Superintendent Mike Gootee, who retired Oct. 14.
Amid what they described as “highly unusual circumstances,” water commissioners hired Mark Marlow from the Public Works Department for the position but also rehired Gootee to serve as interim water superintendent for six months while Marlow secures the necessary licensure and to help usher the new superintendent through the upcoming budget season.
Gootee’s new pay rate is $60 per hour for an average of two days a week through March. He will also receive $400 every third week to cover on-call duty until newly hired water employee Jason Allard obtains a drinking water license.
Cmmissioners have asked the Select Board to approve a proposed job description for the interim water superintendent position and to waive the Town Manager Act’s 15-day waiting period for appointments so they could hire back Gootée.
The board voted 2-1 in favor of the motion, with Wendy Reed voting in opposition because she felt Gootee should continue being paid what the town had been paying him just a few weeks prior.
“Why is he getting such a huge increase?” Reed asked, pushing for more and earlier collaboration among the commissioners, her board and Jennings.
“Why not?” answered Commissioner Bob Janes. “We need the help and we have the money to pay him. If we don’t, we’re basically up a creek without a paddle.”
Gootee can earn up to $900 annually without being in conflict with the state’s retirement system, Janes added.
But Reed contended it wasn’t just about the money. “It’s about making sure we treat our employees as equally as possible,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.