West Newbury's town moderator named Commonwealth Heroine

WEST NEWBURY — The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women has named longtime Town Moderator Kathleen “KC” Swallow as a Commonwealth Heroine for 2021.
Now in its 18th year, Commonwealth Heroine recognition is awarded annually to women who “don’t make the news, but make the difference,” states a press release from the commission.
It aims to underscore the unheralded acts women in every community throughout the state perform daily “to make our homes, neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live.”
They’re the mentors, volunteers and innovators who share their time, talent and spirit to enrich the lives of others. They protect and preserve the interests of vulnerable populations — the elderly, children, immigrants, victims of violence. They are the glue that kept a community together “ ... when we needed it the most,” the commission stated.
Swallow, one of 128 women from across the state to be honored this year, was nominated by state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-West Newbury.
The River Road resident has served as town moderator for 34 years — among the longest tenures for that position in the state.
Known for her considerable knowledge of the parliamentary law that governs town meetings, Swallow takes a no-nonsense yet inclusive approach to running the biannual sessions.
For more than three decades, she has met with the Select Board and other town leadership during the weeks leading up to town meetings to review the language of the warrant requests and any situations specific to a particular meeting. This attention to detail makes town meetings in West Newbury among the most efficiently run in the area.
In response to the pandemic lockdown, Swallow pushed to move the annual and Special Town Meetings outdoors for two consecutive years and researched ways that the moderator could keep the sessions moving while still making sure voters felt they had a chance to adequately consider and debate the warrant articles in front of them.
Feedback from voters after the outdoor sessions was so positive that the Select Board floated the idea of continuing the practice in the future.
Swallow is a chemist who has taught the subject at Merrimack College for 25 years. She is also a member of West Newbury’s Historical Society and Garden Club.
In partnership with her husband, Stephen, Swallow successfully led West Newbury’s bicentennial celebration in 2019, highlighted by Bicentennial Week where for one week in July, residents enjoyed a communal pancake breakfast, townwide photograph, historical artifacts, art and film exhibits, a bandstand concert and movie night.
They also were treated to an old-fashioned dance and barbecue, an ice cream social and singalong, West Newbury Day at Fenway Park, Family Field Day with a fireworks display at Pipestave Hill, and the creation of a time capsule to be opened in the future.
The following women from Merrimack Valley were also designated Commonwealth Heroines this year: Doreen Arnfield, Amesbury; Carmen Bermudez, Lowell; Sharon Cameron, Peabody; Mary Connolly, Haverhill; Marta Corvêlo, North Andover; Macayla Cote, Lowell. Heather Prince Doss, Lowell; Kelly Frazier, Lawrence; Carmen Frias-Interrante, Methuen; Kathleen Graham, Dracut; Phyllis Jones, North Andover; Wendy Luzon, Lawrence; and Deborah Olander, Andover.
Held virtually, the event included a slideshow presentation featuring the honorees; special remarks by Gov. Charlie Baker, state Senate President Karen Spilka and other dignitaries; and a key note address from Commissioner Mary-dith Tuitt, vice chair of the Legislative and Public Policy Committee.
“It was a great honor to be included in this group of remarkable women who do so much for their local communities. Their activities are inspiring and humbling,” Swallow said following last week’s ceremony.
The commission is an independent state agency created in 1998 to advance women to full equality; to promote their rights and opportunities; and to provide a voice for women statewide.
