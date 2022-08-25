ROWLEY — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Thursday that West Nile virus was discovered in mosquitos collected from Rowley.
Local officials confirmed that despite the discovery of the virus no one has been reported infected by it. Due to what officials described as a “lesser than usual” mosquito presence this year, they are not particularly worried about the virus harming the community.
While West Nile virus can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection. A Rowley Board of Health official said the group would continue to work closely with the state's arbovirus surveillance program and Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control on mosquito control and surveillance efforts.
Though the department has a relaxed stance regarding the discovery, they made sure to put out a notice reminding people about the virus and how best to avoid it, according to the same Board of Health official.
The West Nile virus is spread through bites, so people will want to up their efforts to avoid mosquitos. When outside, the department recommends avoiding the hours from dusk to dawn due to be prime mosquito hours, wearing clothes that expose less skin, and making sure to apply a healthy coat of bug spray. To keep the mosquitos out of homes, it is recommended to drain any standing water so they don’t come to reproduce, and make sure any screens in your home are tightly fitted and free of holes.
Those who have concerns can reach out to the Rowley Board of Health at: 978-948-2231
Information about West Nile virus and reports of virus activity in Massachusetts can be found on the MDPH website at https://www.mass.gov/service-details/west-nile-virus-wnv
