NEWBURYPORT — The city’s sole whale watching company will head out to sea with its first socially distanced tour groups of the year Wednesday after being closed for much of the season due to COVID-19.
Phase 3 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phase plan kicked in Monday, allowing harbor cruises, whale watches and other sightseeing businesses to get a late start on the season.
Newburyport Whale Watch, a Central Waterfront-based business that takes groups on tours aboard the Captain’s Lady III, will now be operating at half of the vessel’s usual 150-person capacity for each trip.
Chris Charos, who runs Newburyport Whale Watch and Captain’s Fishing Parties & Cruises, has offered his usual fishing trips since fishing charters were allowed to reopen in Massachusetts on May 25. Since then, each of the company’s four vessels has been only taking on half its capacity, which usually ranges from 49 to 150 passengers.
“Half capacity gives us six feet of social distancing, and for some trips, we’ve shaved the number down a little bit more so it’s less than half,” Charos said.
He said the company has streamlined its booking with online reservations, and because of social distancing limitations, the company’s entertainment cruises — as well as certain fishing programs — are on standby.
Captain’s Fishing Parties’ season runs until Labor Day, but Charos noted that the months which are usually some of the company’s busiest have already passed.
“At this point, we’re just hoping we can break even,” Charos said. “Like most businesses in this town, we’re seasonal, and we’ve already lost half our season. Once the kids go back to school, it’s pretty much over.”
Charos added that with the pandemic’s impact on local tourism, Captain’s Fishing Parties — and many other local businesses — will have to rely on the Greater Newburyport community’s support.
“When you don’t have people traveling, you depend on people in the area to fill the spaces, so we hope people will support local businesses and will try something different, just like they are with restaurants,” Charos said.
Meanwhile, other local fishing charters have been offering smaller group fishing tours of local waters while doing their best to keep their guests — and themselves — safe from COVID-19.
Matt Abel, captain of School’s Out Fishing Charters, said his business has been following state guidelines since reopening in May and has been regularly giving socially distanced fishing trips to small groups and families.
Abel said that for all trips, everyone — including all passengers and himself — is required to wear cloth or medical masks while onboard. And because most of his groups are just family members who live together, he believes the overall risk has been lower.
“We normally have less than six people on the boat, so it’s not that hard for the families to stay away from me,” Abel said.
Chris Valaskatgis, owner of Manolin Fishing Charters, said business has been busy for him over the past couple of months and that given his boat’s limited occupancy, there have been no issues with social distancing.
Valaskatgis said the Manolin crew has been taking extra safety precautions by keeping the boat clean, always having hand sanitizer on deck, and making sure passengers have not been sick recently.
“Business has been pretty good. People have been wanting to go fishing,” Valaskatgis said. “I only take up to four people on the boat anyways, and we’ve been maintaining social distancing as best as possible.”
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.