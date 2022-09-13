NEWBURYPORT — The City Council was unable to come to an agreement on short-term rentals Monday night, so what do the property owners do now?
The city has roughly 138 short-term rental units registered with the state and Planning Director Andy Port suggested those property owners stay "well attuned" to potential future moves by the City Council.
"The zoning can be revisited in any way, shape or form and the licensing is still in committee and could still be set up," he said.
Port added that since short-term rentals are not authorized by the city, the question remains if property owners offering such units are doing so properly.
The planning director also said those property owners may want to mind their p's and q's.
"They would behoove themselves to pay well attention to what is being discussed and what is eventually put on the books. Because that will be a point at which there will definitely be clarity as to what is going on for each of them. In the meantime, some of them may be focused on because there is a concern from an abutter," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.