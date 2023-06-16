SALISBURY — Residents will have the unique chance this weekend to offer their suggestions for what to do with the town’s old skatepark while having fun at the same time at the “What You Want, Baby We Got!” event.
On Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Salisbury Skatepark at 380 Beach Road, the Salisbury Cultural Council Arts and Cultural Initiative, Department of Planning and Development, Parks & Recreation Commission, Department of Public Works, Salisbury Beach Betterment Association and the Essex County Community Foundation Creative County Initiative will host the free celebration for the community.
The public can enjoy live music, face painting, games, vendors, a canvas to paint sunflowers, and a sunflower seed giveaway.
The old skatepark will soon be replaced by the new skatepark at Partridge Brook Park. The grand opening is scheduled for July 14.
One of the organizers, Cultural Council member Donna Keefe, said the event is part of the Arts and Culture Initiative.
“This initiative, under the umbrella of the Cultural Council, is to help to improve and add public art and public use of open spaces, and to enrich the cultural life and activities in Salisbury,” Keefe said.
Planning for the event began a year ago when Keefe began speaking with town officials about the concept.
“Everyone thought it was a great idea and that we would ask people what they would like to see while they’re there,” Keefe said.
Planning Director Lisa Pearson explained that the town has held events like this in the past to gather information for future ventures in the past. It was last done for the Broadway Mall.
“We had a lemonade stand, and put out boards and stuff to get people’s information,” Pearson said.
Pearson added that proposed uses have already been suggested, including a dog park, pickleball court and playground.
“There’s all different sorts of ideas of things that people want down in the beach area,” Pearson said.
She shared her hope the event will also make the community aware that the space exists.
“We thought this would be a fun way to introduce what the Cultural Council has been doing and highlight the sunflower garden and just bring some life into that space even for one night so that people could see the potential,” Pearson said.
Keefe said that since the first posting on social media, she has received a lot of positive feedback from the community.
“They’re also even commenting and saying what they’d like to have there,” she said.
Keefe said she hopes people will save some of their good ideas for the community event.
Pearson said sunflower planting, which is set for the next day, will help beautify the area around the old skatepark.
“We started this last year with the Cultural Council to bring some beauty down in sort of a desolate, open area,” Pearson said.
She noted that the pilot program last year was small and that she hopes the event Saturday will draw more people.
Anyone who cannot make the event can still share their input by emailing Pearson at lpearson@salisburyma.gov.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
