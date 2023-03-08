MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library’s March events calendar is full of free, fun and educational programs that are open to the public. For registration information, visit the library’s website at www.merrimaclibrary.org and click on the “Events Calendar” link.
The library kicks off March with a nod to St. Patrick’s Day and “The History of Ireland” virtual presentation on Thursday, March 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
People will learn about the megalithic tombs of Newgrange, the arrival of the Celts and St. Patrick, the invasions of the Vikings and the Normans, the impact of the plague and the Tudor rulers on the native Irish.
The presentation will be led by Tom Toohey, a modern-day Irish storyteller who has traveled to Ireland 19 times and collected hundreds of stories. He comes to this tradition naturally as his parents were great storytellers, according to the library.
In the last few years, Toohey has recorded his family stories in a four-volume book called “Images of Other Lives.” This program is a collaboration between the Merrimac and Tewksbury public libraries. Registration is required.
Youth Services assistant Trish Horgan has set up a March Madness picture book competition in the Children’s Room for some of the library’s most popular picture book titles. Over the next few weeks, children and their families can vote for their favorites and watch the narrowing down to two finalists.
The library’s Teen Advisory Council will meet at the library Thursday, March 9, from 4 to 5 p.m. This group meets monthly and is open to students in grades 6-12 who live in Merrimac.
It’s a fun way to engage students who want to help the library and the community by planning and promoting youth events and services in town. Students will receive community service hours for attending meetings and a snack will be served. Registration is not required.
The library will host a free ACT prep workshop for high school students on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Summit Educational Group tutor Bethany Avery will lead the workshop. Students will learn proven test-taking strategies by working through an official SAT prep test and practice testing skills. Avery has years of experience as an educator and test prep tutor, and is an engaging and creative teacher, according to the library. Registration is required.
The Monday Matinee screening this month is “Fisherman’s Friends” in the Meeting Room on March 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. This movie series is based on the real-life Fisherman’s Friends folk music group from Port Isaac, Cornwall. They began as simple fishermen and ended up with a record contract and singing sea shanties all over the world. There will be light refreshments. Registration is not required.
The next Builder’s Workshop is Thursday, March 16, from 3:34 to 4:45 p.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to drop in for an hour of free building with the library’s collection of Legos, Duplos, Lincoln Logs, magnetic tiles, and foam and wooden blocks. Registration is not required.
The Friends of the Merrimac Public Library will host the “Genealogical Skills: Census Records and Beyond presentation” on Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 3 p.m.
This in-person genealogy presentation will be led by certified genealogy researcher Kate Gilbert. She will discuss the importance of U.S. Census records in American-based genealogical research, and how to navigate and use the records effectively.
The program will also cover some basic problem solving in genealogical research, and the pros and cons of using sites such as Ancestry.com in research. Registration is required.
