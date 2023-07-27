NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St., is hosting the following in-person programs:
Monday, July 31, from 1 to 4 p.m.: Community Art Banner!
The library is kicking off Yankee Homecoming week and wants the community’s help. Come to the front lawn of the library between those hours to participate in drawing and painting a community banner. Once the banner is finished, it will be placed at the library for the community to see.
This event is supported by the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.: Game On! Board Game Night.
Get excited for a night of games in the library’s Program Room with family members and/or friends (new and old). Play favorite games, learn new games, and meet new people in the community. The library will provide board games, but folks are encouraged to bring their favorite games to teach as well.
Check out the library’s collection of Library of Things. Come to the front lawn to play games from the Library of Things collection.
Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Movie Marathon! Superheroes.
Is the summer heat too much? Need a break from all the great Yankee Homecoming activities for a few hours? Drop in on the library’s movie marathon. Movies will be presented all day in the library’s air-conditioned Program Room for patrons to relax and cool off before venturing back outside for more festivities.
Events are for all ages. No registration required. Drop in at any time. For more information and a listing of events, visit the library’s website at newburyportpl.org,or call the library at 978-465-4428.
