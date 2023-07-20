NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library is hosting an upcoming in-person program.
”Planning for Medicare”: Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m.
Planning for Medicare-Countdown to 65 is a no-cost seminar that helps people understand Medicare health insurance options outside of employer-sponsored coverage, whether or not one is planning to retire.
This presentation and discussion is led by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Topics covered include health insurance information outside of employer sponsored coverage, such as an explanation of Medicare, the Medicare enrollment timeline, Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans and programs available to early retirees, and COBRA.
This event is intended for adults. Registration is required.
Register on the library’s website, newburyportpl.org, or by calling 978-465-4428. Those who sign up but cannot make it should call the library to cancel.
