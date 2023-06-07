NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library is hosting several events the week of June 10-17:
Saturday, June 10, from 1 to 4 p.m.: Summer reading kickoff and petting zoo. The library celebrates the start of its summer reading program with a petting zoo. Join library staff on the front lawn to meet goats, sheep and alpacas from Records & Burpee Traveling Children's Zoo. Ask a librarian how to participate in the summer reading program. This is a drop-in program open to people of all ages and abilities.
Saturday, June 10, at 3 p.m.: Powow River Poets (virtual and in-person) Join library staff for an afternoon of poetry with the Powow River Poets. Readings are free, accessible and open to the public. Come early to sign up for open mic. The featured poets this month are Rhina P. Espaillat, Taty Hernández Durán, Cézar Sánchez Beras and Juan Matos. Enjoy the readings from home or in person.
Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m.: "Revolutionary" with author Alex Myers (virtual). Alex Myers will speak about his debut novel "Revolutionary," which tells the story of his ancestor Deborah Sampson. In 1782, Sampson ran away from her home in Middleborough, disguised herself as a man, and fought in the Revolutionary War. Myers will discuss the research and writing of this book and how it related to his own journey. The book can be borrowed from the library catalog. This event is intended for adults. Registration required.
Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m.: "A Celebration of Massachusetts Libraries – A History of Libraries in the Bay State" (virtual). From the early days of European settlement to the present, Boston and Massachusetts have been friendly to the printed word. The first printing press in British North America arrived at Harvard in 1636.
Libraries – private, public and academic – quickly followed. Massachusetts author and historian Alan Earls will present a slideshow and discussion of some of the important milestones, architectural gems and key figures in this story as well as an overview of how richly endowed the region is with libraries of all kinds. Highlights include Ben Franklin’s gift to fund the first free public library in Franklin; the first library for industrial workers; the first children’s library; and the first taxpayer-funded town and city libraries, as well as pioneering cataloging systems, philanthropists and architects. This event is intended for adults. Registration required.
Register on the library's website, newburyportpl.org, or by calling 978-465-4428. Those who sign up and cannot make it are asked to call the library at 978-465-4428 to cancel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.