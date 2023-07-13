NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library is hosting two upcoming virtual events and one at the library.
”Climate Change on the Coast: Building Resilience Through Habitat Restoration”, Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m.
Mass Audubon and partners are involved in programs to prevent loss of salt marsh habitat on a large scale in Essex County’s Great Marsh and around the entire coast of Massachusetts. In this talk at the library, David Moon will discuss impacts of climate change and how Mass Audubon’s mission of protecting nature can help mitigate impacts of a warming climate and reverse the causes of climate change by sequestering carbon from the atmosphere. This event is intended for adults. Registration is encouraged, but not required.
”American History Through Broadway Musicals”, Wednesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m.
In his recent book, “Carefully Taught: American History Through Broadway Musicals,” Cary Ginell profiles many American musicals that were inspired by historical events. The theatrical productions address historical events from the Civil War and Vietnam War to smaller but no less dramatic stories ranging from studies of American racism such as “The Scottsboro Boys” and “Parade,” to whimsical satires such as “Bye, Bye Birdie” and “Finian’s Rainbow.”
In this virtual lecture, Ginell will discuss and show elements of many of these musicals with video, and how real stories are often more dramatic than ones that are dreamed up by playwrights. This event is intended for adults. Registration required.
”Great Writers – A Look at the Life & Works of Agatha Christie”, Friday, July 21, at 2 p.m.
Agatha Christie is the most famous mystery writer in the world. In fact, the Guinness Book of World Recordslists Christie as the best-selling novelist of all time. Her novels have sold roughly 2 billion copies, and her estate claims that her works come third in the rankings of the world’s most widely published books, behind only Shakespeare’s works and the Bible. Who was this remarkable woman? How did she come to write her indelible works? Why is she still such a popular literary figure? These and other questions will be explored along with a real life mystery about Christie’s dramatic disappearance in 1926 that remains unsolved to this day. This virtual event is intended for adults. Registration required.
Register on the library’s website, newburyportpl.org, or by calling 978-465-4428. Those who sign up but cannot make it, should call the library to cancel.
