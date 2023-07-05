NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library is hosting two virtual events next week.
Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m.: “And Now a Word From Our Sponsor” A Look Back at the Early Days of TV Advertising.
When television began in the late 1940s, advertising was already a vital part of the picture. TV’s first big hit, Milton Berle, appeared on “Texaco Star Theater”; Frank Sinatra hosted “Bulova Watch Time.”
Throughout the 1950s, advertisers were fully in charge, controlling the content of a large part of prime time, and selling their products through live demonstrations, celebrity testimonials, inventive animation, and ads that integrated directly into the program.
With the shift away from full sponsorship to 30-second “participating” spots in the 1960s, a new era of creativity emerged as advertisers embraced new techniques and approaches to reach new generations of consumers.
This talk will look at how advertising changed during television’s first two decades and the important role it played in convincing viewers that the key to happiness lay in quite literally buying their way into the American dream. This event is intended for adults. Registration required.
Thursday, July 13, at noon: “Landing On The Moon” with NASA Solar System Ambassador David Ball.
Solar System Ambassador David Ball, a volunteer educator with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, discusses the history and plans for landing on the moon. From the first crash landing in 1959; the first manned landing a decade later; and the upcoming plans by SpaceX, Blue Origin and others to execute routine soft landings on the surface of the moon, this program will explore the surprisingly difficult feat of “landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth.”
This event is intended for adults. Registration required.
Register on the library’s website (newburyportpl.org) or by calling 978-465-4428. Those who sign up but cannot make it, should call the library to cancel.
