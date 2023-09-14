NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library is hosting the virtual program “How the Walt Disney Company Conquered the Entertainment Universe” on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.
Over the last nine decades, the Walt Disney Company has transformed every facet of the entertainment business – from the creation of feature-length cartoons such as Snow White, Bambi and Pinocchio to television programming such as The Wonderful World of Disney from theme parks that span the globe, to Broadway musicals like The Lion King, from challenging Netflix with its new streaming service Disney+, to ownership of the greatest collection of franchise movies (from Stars Wars to Toy Story to The Avengers) under the control of a single studio in Hollywood history.
This presentation examines this remarkable story of creativity and media growth, and looks at how the Walt Disney Company grew from a small cartoon studio in 1923 to become the most powerful force in worldwide entertainment.
Brian Rose is a professor emeritus at Fordham University, where he taught for 38 years in the Department of Communication and Media Studies.
He’s written several books on television history and cultural programming, and conducted more than a hundred Q&A’s with leading directors, actors, and writers for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the Screen Actors Guild, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and the Directors Guild of America.
This event is intended for adults. Virtual registration required. To register for the event or check out other events, visit: newburyportpl.org.
Those who sign up but cannot make it are asked to call the library at 978-465-4428 to cancel.
