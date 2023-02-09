Local photographer featured
Local artist Peter Neverette has lived in Rowley for almost eight years. A house painter by trade, he's a photographer by compulsive passion.
He never goes anywhere without his Nikon, believing the possibility of immortalizing a moment of poignance or beauty is what makes traveling worth it, even just to the grocery store. Across the last three years Peter has amassed a tremendous library of pictures and has finally decided to take action, to test them out publicly, and try to change his future. And what better place to begin than the Rowley Library, a mile down the road from where he lives.
All works are for sale. The display will be up through February at the Rowley Public Library, 141 Main St., Rowley. Artists or anyone with a hobby or interest they'd like to share with the community, please give the library a call at 978-948-2850. The Rowley Public Library is located at 141 Main St. in Rowley.
Rowley Book Club
The Rowley Book Club meets Thursday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. and will be discussing Natalie Haynes’ book "A Thousand Ships," an NPR Best Book of the Year. The book is a retelling of the Trojan War from the perspectives of the women: the goddesses that caused it, the women left behind, and the women caught in the middle of chaos.
The library has copies of the book available, so call or stop by to pick one up today. For more information, call the library at 978-948-2850, or email info@rowleylibrary.org. Sign up not needed. The book club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and future titles are listed on its website at: rowleylibrary.org.
