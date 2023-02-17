Historic National Parks series
The Rowley Public Library presents the Historic National Parks series Wednesdays in March at noon:
March 1: Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site Presents ‘Olmsted’s Life & Legacy’ – The life of the famous New England landscape architect.
March 8: Longfellow House-Washington’s Headquarters National Historic Site Present ‘Past & Present Here Unite’ – History through the eyes of a house, from early freed blacks to George Washington to famous poets.
March 15: Boston African American National Historic Site Presents ‘Explore The Black Heritage Trail‘ – Showcases a Black community that thrived on, and near, the north slope of Beacon Hill before, during, and after the American Civil War.
March 22: New Bedford Whaling National Historical Park Presents ‘Stories From The Whaling Port’ – Discover the origins and historical significance of New Bedford’s whaling port.
March 29: John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Historic Site Presents ‘From Beals St. to the White House’ – Tales from JFK’s childhood.
Registration is required. These are virtual programs that will take place on Zoom. Sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar (the Zoom link will be emailed to you).
College application and selection process – a parent’s perspective
If you have children in high school who will eventually be applying to college, this webinar is for you.
There is much to consider, both from the parent’s and student’s perspective. Hear some useful tips from Frank Marino, a Tewksbury parent who has sent four students to college. Learn how to narrow your search of schools, important items to consider, athletics in college, time management for the student, and more. The goal of the presentation is to help make the college application and selection process more enjoyable. When handled properly, the experience can be an exciting adventure for you and your children. Come prepared to share your stories too!
Two ways to attend: watch at the Rowley library on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m., or sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar (the Zoom link will be emailed to you).
Try to be organic gardening
Learn how to successfully grow a garden with minimum impact to the environment. Basic plant requirements, how to satisfy them, and plant selection are discussed, as are garden planning and timelines. The goal is to develop a proactive approach to eliminate unnecessary work, which will allow more time to enjoy the garden by less watering, feeding, and weeding. Led by Tony Bonnano, a Massachusetts Master Gardener since 2007.
Two ways to attend: watch at the Rowley library on Thursday, March 2, at 2 p.m., or sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar (the Zoom link will be emailed to you).
Courageous Conversations Virtual Series: antisemitism panel
Part of a virtual series on the rise in hate, where it stems from, and the personal impacts. Specifically, Courageous Conversations will focus on hate towards Black and Brown people, the LGBTQ community, the Jewish community, Asian Americans and Immigrants.
The event takes place Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Throughout the past several years we have witnessed a resurgence of virulent antisemitism, from the open embrace of white supremacist ideologies to celebrities, politicians, and insidious behaviors that appear across the political spectrum. Among the harmful effects have been increased levels of fear and isolation as Jewish communities throughout the United States, and the world at large, grapple with this age-old hatred in new ways.
This Courageous Conversation, moderated by State Sen. Barry Finegold, aims to explore first-hand the Jewish experience as it is impacted by hate, sharing ways that the recent upswing in antisemitism has impacted our communities. We will expand our conversation to discuss what each of us can do in a bold conversation about allyship, education, and the ways we can unite against hatred, bigotry, and intolerance.
Community participants include Rabbi Max Chaiken, Temple Emanuel of Andover; Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill; Peggy Shukur, interim regional director of Anti-Defamation League New England. This program is a partnership with Courageous Conversations and Memorial Hall Library, Andover.
Sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. You will receive an email with the Zoom link.
***
For more information on any of these programs, check the library's web site at" www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar, or call 978-948-2850. The Rowley Public Library is located at 141 Main St. in Rowley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.