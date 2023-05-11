ROWLEY — The following events have been organized at Rowley Public Library, 141 Main St:
Calm & Color for Tween, Teen & Adult takes place Thursday, May 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so in the spirit of helping you relax and find inner peace, the library is inviting folks to drop in.
The staff will put out coloring pages of varying interests, different mediums with which to create, snacks and relaxing music. No registration is required, and you may drop in at any time during the event.
Coloring not your thing? Stop by the puzzle table this month and help finish the community puzzle.
For ages 11 and older.
To inspire folks to join the Walk MA Challenge, the library is featuring two virtual programs on Tuesday, May 23.
At 10:30 a.m., Meg Holmes will talk about her experiences walking the Camino de Santiago, the famous pilgrimage route across Spain, discovering the unique pleasure of distance walking and trekking.
And at 7 p.m., the staff will chat with author Madeline Bilis about her book “50 Hikes in Eastern Massachusetts.”
Registration is required for each online program. To sign up to watch from home, visit the library website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. Participants will receive an email with the link to the webinar.
To learn more about the Walk MA Challenge and enter the drawing to win prizes, visit www.rowleylibrary.org/resources/walk-massachusetts-challenge.
